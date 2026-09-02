Best Buy’s LG OLED TV deal looks too good to be true — our TV expert explains why LG's B6 is so cheap (and worth buying)

Best Buy has officially launched its Labor Day sale, and it's filled with impressive TV deals, including a stunning discount on LG's budget B6E OLED TV. The retailer has the 55-inch model on sale for a jaw-dropping $799.99 (originally $1,299.99).



• Shop Best Buy's full Labor Day sale



Not only is that a record-low price, but it's also an incredible deal for a 2026 OLED display from a reputable brand like LG.



The LG B6E is a budget version of the already affordable and very popular LG B6. Our TV experts compared the OLED TVs and determined they were nearly identical, except, of course, for the price. Best Buy has LG's 48-inch B6 OLED TV on sale for $799.99, which is only $100 more than the 55-inch B6E model.



Despite its cheap price, the B6E is packed with premium features: LG's speedy Alpha 8 Gen 3 AI processor, Dolby Vision support, extensive gaming features, and webOS 26. When TechRadar asked LG what differed between the two TVs, they said the B6 has two features the B6E doesn’t: Precision HDR Master Pro and Precision Sound Master Pro.



So if you're in the market for a budget OLED TV, our advise is to buy LG's 55-inch B6E instead of the B6, because it's a better buy at just $799.99.

Get LG's 55-inch B6E OLED TV for just $799.99

Save $500 LG 55-inch B6E Series OLED 4K Smart TV: was $1,299.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy LG's 2026 B6E is the budget version of the popular LG B6, and thanks to Best Buy's Labor Day sale, you can get the 55-inch model for an incredible price of $799.99. The LG B6E is packed with premium features, like LG's speedy Alpha 8 Gen 3 AI processor, Dolby Vision support, extensive gaming features, and webOS 26 - all for under $800. Read more Read less ▼

I've listed more of today's best Labor Day TV deals at Best Buy below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers that end at Midnight on Labor Day proper (September, 7).

Shop more Labor Day TV deals at Best Buy

Save $190 Hisense QD50 58-inch Hi-QLED 4K TV: was $399.99 now $209.99 at Best Buy I can't speak too much about the overall quality of this TV given we haven't had extensive testing time, but I can't deny that it's a super low price for a TV of this size. It also sports the budget version of Hisense's QLED tech, which offers superior brightness and more vivid colors, although it's not as powerful as the premium displays. Still, this is a big and cheap TV that will be ideal for general everyday viewing and streaming for someone who isn't too bothered about getting the very best picture possible. Read more Read less ▼

Save $1,200 LG 65-inch C6 OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy The LG C6 is our best-rated TV, and the 65-inch model has received a whopping $1,200 discount at Best Buy's Labor Day sale. The 2026 OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5, with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform.



Read our full LG C6 review Read more Read less ▼

Save $360 Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K Fire TV: was $729.99 now $369.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a cheap big-screen TV, Best Buy has the popular 75-inch Toshiba C350 4K Fire TV for an incredible $369.99. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access streaming apps easily with the Fire TV OS, which puts Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a big display, this is an excellent option. Read more Read less ▼

Save $230 TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED Fire TV: was $649.99 now $419.99 at Best Buy The TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, HDR10, and HLG, while there’s Dolby Atmos sound and a built-in subwoofer. It also has a dedicated Game Mode for lower input lag and latency, and Motion Rate 240 technology for smoother motion. It’s all wrapped up in a highly attractive price tag for a screen of this size. Read more Read less ▼

Save $700 LG 77-inch G6 OLED 4K TV: was $4,499.99 now $3,799.99 at Best Buy The LG G6 is a pricey TV, but this flagship OLED delivers superb picture quality and unbeatable gaming performance. It uses a new-gen Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 OLED panel and a new Alpha 11 AI Gen 3 processor to deliver a better bright-room viewing experience than the previous model. With four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting a full suite of features, the G6 is also a fantastic gaming display. Read our full LG G6 review Read more Read less ▼

Save $1,500 LG 77-inch B5 OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,999.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy The LG B5 is this year's best budget OLED TV, and Best Buy has a massive 50% discount on the 77-inch model. Released last year, the LG B5 is TechRadar's best budget OLED TV and was awarded four and a half stars in our review. The LG display delivers an exceptional picture with brilliant colors and sharp contrast. You also get excellent gaming features, thanks to the four HDMI 2.1 ports and new AI tools, including AI Search, AI Concierge, and an improved AI Chatbot.



Read our full LG B5 review Read more Read less ▼

See more of today's best Labor Day sales