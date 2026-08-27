Best Buy is certainly no stranger to providing decent price cuts on TCL TVs, but I've just spotted a particularly good deal on one of our favorite models here at TechRadar.

Right now, you can get the excellent TCL QM6K for as little as $499 (was $799) at the retailer. That's the price for the smaller 55-inch variant, but similar discounts apply to the 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch models.

I've had my eye on the QM6K for a while now, and this is the lowest price I've seen yet on a model that we called 'a solid mini-LED TV that punches above its price class' in our review.

As already suggested, what makes the QM6K a particular favorite is that it balances a heap of features and excellent picture quality without the huge price tag. It's not an expensive TV, but you still get Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support, as well as support for 144Hz refresh rates at 4K. In short, it's a good option for movie lovers and gamers alike.

Excellent TCL TV deal at Best Buy

TCL QM6K 55-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $799.99 now $499.99 A truly great, budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality along with solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank. Upgrades here include support for 120Hz refresh rates at 4K resolution, which is perfect for gamers. This deal knocks a decent $300 off the 55-inch model, making it a truly appealing option for those who want a premium display at a mid-range price. Need something a little bigger? Note that other sizes are also on sale today at Best Buy. Read our TCL QM6K TV review

See more: check out all of today's TV deals at Best Buy

Note, if you're interested, I've also included a few more of Best Buy's excellent deals on TCL TVs this week. A few of the 'L' series models are on sale, which are the latest 2026 iterations of the brand's Mini-LED range. In short, they're a little more pricey than the QM6K (which remains the value option), but you do get a few more features or a higher-end display.

More of today's TCL TV deals at Best Buy

TCL 65-inch QM7L Mini LED TV: was $1,499.99 now $899.99 A massive $600 price cut makes this 65-inch TCL QM7L a great choice if you're on the hunt for a truly big-screen TV. This 2026 model features impressive brightness and plenty of pop thanks to its Super Quantum Dot (SQD) Mini-LED display, and it also features support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K gaming. This has to be one of the lowest prices yet on this excellent mid-range 2026 TV.