Best Buy just dropped our favorite budget Mini-LED TV to $499 – a brand new record-low price
The TCL QM6K is a fantastic allrounder for such a low price
Best Buy is certainly no stranger to providing decent price cuts on TCL TVs, but I've just spotted a particularly good deal on one of our favorite models here at TechRadar.
Right now, you can get the excellent TCL QM6K for as little as $499 (was $799) at the retailer. That's the price for the smaller 55-inch variant, but similar discounts apply to the 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch models.
I've had my eye on the QM6K for a while now, and this is the lowest price I've seen yet on a model that we called 'a solid mini-LED TV that punches above its price class' in our review.
As already suggested, what makes the QM6K a particular favorite is that it balances a heap of features and excellent picture quality without the huge price tag. It's not an expensive TV, but you still get Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support, as well as support for 144Hz refresh rates at 4K. In short, it's a good option for movie lovers and gamers alike.
Excellent TCL TV deal at Best Buy
A truly great, budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality along with solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank. Upgrades here include support for 120Hz refresh rates at 4K resolution, which is perfect for gamers. This deal knocks a decent $300 off the 55-inch model, making it a truly appealing option for those who want a premium display at a mid-range price. Need something a little bigger? Note that other sizes are also on sale today at Best Buy.
Read our TCL QM6K TV review
Note, if you're interested, I've also included a few more of Best Buy's excellent deals on TCL TVs this week. A few of the 'L' series models are on sale, which are the latest 2026 iterations of the brand's Mini-LED range. In short, they're a little more pricey than the QM6K (which remains the value option), but you do get a few more features or a higher-end display.
More of today's TCL TV deals at Best Buy
A massive $600 price cut makes this 65-inch TCL QM7L a great choice if you're on the hunt for a truly big-screen TV. This 2026 model features impressive brightness and plenty of pop thanks to its Super Quantum Dot (SQD) Mini-LED display, and it also features support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K gaming. This has to be one of the lowest prices yet on this excellent mid-range 2026 TV.
One of the best TV deals at Best Buy today is this massive $1,300 price cut on the TCL QM8L - one of the brand's higher-end models. In terms of specs, it's similar to the QM7L, but it offers higher peak brightness, deeper local dimming zones, an upgraded processor, and better audio. While both use Super Quantum Dot (SQD) technology, the QM8L features superior contrast and lower blooming. Of course, you pay extra for the privilege, so some may prefer to opt for one of TCL's more affordable displays.
Read our TCL QM6L review
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Alex is TechRadar's retail editor, specializing in buying advice and general tips on how to save our readers as much cash as possible. He's covered major retail events in some capacity for over seven years now; both in editorial and other ecommerce adjacent roles on TechRadar, T3, GamesRadar, and other Future PLC sites. Alex's expertise touches on most areas, but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer.
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