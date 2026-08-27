If you're an engineering student or a professional running CAD, 3D rendering, or AI workloads, we strongly recommend checking out the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 3 for $4959 (was $7989) at Lenovo.

We awarded this beast of a mobile workstation the full 5 stars in our review, calling it "a spectacular spectacle" and "crafted just for those who need reliable performance on the go."

Save $3,030 Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 3: was $7,989 now $4,959 at Lenovo Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX | 64GB DDR5 | 2TB Gen 5 SSD | Nvidia RTX PRO 4000 Blackwell The P16 Gen 3 is one of the best workstation laptops we've ever tested, and its power genuinely impressed us throughout our time with it. The 16-inch 4K-class display covers 100% DCI-P3 with HDR 400 support and 800 nits of brightness. Ships with Windows 11 Pro, Wi-Fi 7, two Thunderbolt 5 ports, and a TB4 port.

Why we recommend it

The ThinkPad P16 Gen 3 isn't just a high-end laptop; it's a genuine mobile workstation capable of replacing many desktop setups.

We reviewed this exact configuration and gave it the full (and rare) 5-stars, praising its combination of portability, screen quality, and raw power. We found it really was an ultra-practical workstation you can carry with you.

Due to its performance, it's our top pick in our guide to the best laptops for engineering students and professionals who need a powerful machine designed for heavy workloads.

The 16-inch display earned particular praise in testing, with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, HDR 400 support, and 800 nits of brightness, making it a strong option for creative and technical work that depends on color accuracy, not just raw compute.

Add Wi-Fi 7, enterprise-grade security, and ThinkPad build quality, and you get a workstation designed to handle sustained, demanding workloads rather than just burst performance.

Also consider

Save $2,000 Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 4 : was $5,229 now $3,229 at Lenovo Intel Core Ultra 7 255H | 64GB DDR5 | 2TB This the the more portable version of the P16, making it a more backpack-friendly alternative (it's not ultra-light, mind you). This model has the above specs, as well as an Nvidia RTX PRO 500 Blackwell Laptop GPU with 6GB GDDR7 VRAM.

Price Context & Historical Value

This deal cuts $3,030 off the $7,989 list price, a discount of roughly 38 percent, and it's a meaningfully deeper cut than what TechRadar found when it reviewed this same configuration. At that time, the Core Ultra 9 model was selling for $6,710.76, a $1,278 saving. The price has since fallen by well over another $1,700, making this the best price we've tracked on this exact build.

Workstations in this class rarely see discounts this large on a current-generation configuration, especially one with 64GB of RAM, RTX PRO Blackwell graphics, and a 2TB Gen5 SSD included as standard.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 3 if...

You need serious power for CAD, 3D rendering, or AI development; you want a machine TechRadar rated five stars for reliability and performance; or you're an engineering student who wants desktop-class power without being tied to a desk.

❌ Skip the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 3 if...

Your workload is limited to browsing, office documents, or light editing; you need a lightweight or ultra-portable laptop; or you don't need dedicated RTX PRO graphics.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

This workstation is built for performance first, not portability. At nearly 16 inches with high-end components inside, it's heavier and bulkier than a typical productivity laptop, and battery life will vary significantly under demanding workloads, especially with the dedicated RTX PRO graphics working hard. It's also still a four-figure purchase even at this price, so it's overkill if your day-to-day work does not go beyond web browsing, office documents, or light photo editing.