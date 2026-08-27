Grand Theft Auto 6 is perhaps the most anticipated video game of all time, and all eyes are on Netflix for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look presentation.

The video is likely going to be our first real look at how GTA 6 plays, following multiple teaser trailers that took the internet by storm. In its typical fashion, Rockstar Games has been very cagey about what the video will entail, but we know it will feature fresh gameplay footage captured directly on the PS5, and will last 27 minutes.

We might get a peek behind the scenes at how the game was made too — and who knows, maybe we'll see some unexpected new mechanics teased

The decision to post the video to Netflix for paying subscribers to watch first has proven controversial so far, though those who aren't Netflix users will still be able to watch it when it arrives on the official Rockstar Games YouTube channel later on.

Read on for a comprehensive breakdown of everything that you need to know, plus our live reporting of the showcase as it goes live.

Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look is set to premiere on Netflix on August 27 at 3PM ET / 12PM PDT / 8PM BST / 9PM CEST.

It will then release on the Rockstar Games YouTube channel and Grand Theft Auto 6 website exactly six hours later at 9PM ET / 6PM PDT / 2AM BST / 3AM CEST.

How long is Grand Theft Auto 6 Extended Look?

Netflix has listed the event as being 27 minutes long.

How to watch the Grand Theft Auto 6 Extended Look

The only way to watch Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look at first will be with a Netflix subscription, as users of the service will get to see it before everyone else.

You can see the latest prices near you below.

If you don't want to pay, then you can wait about six hours for the video to be uploaded to the official Rockstar Games YouTube Channel.

If you want to go that route, I would recommend subscribing and turning notifications on so you are notified once it's live.

GTA 6 Extended Look teaser trailer

Here's the official teaser trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look: