Why retailers need to own their digital visibility

For years, retailers have competed on price, product range and customer experience. Those things still matter, but they are no longer enough on their own. Increasingly, success depends on whether customers can discover a retailer in the first place.

That is becoming more difficult. AI-powered search, changing platform algorithms and rising advertising costs are reshaping how people shop online. Customers no longer follow a straightforward journey from search engine to website. Instead, they move between marketplaces, social media, review platforms and increasingly AI-generated recommendations before deciding where to buy.

Kelly Salter Social Links Navigation Commercial Director for UK & Ireland at team.blue.

More than a third (35.1%) of UK businesses say reaching customers online has become harder over the past two years. At the same time, while 81.3% have a website, only 12.4% accurately track how website visitors become leads or customers. Almost half (45%) do not track this at all.

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For retailers, these trends point to a bigger challenge. As customer discovery becomes more fragmented, businesses are becoming increasingly dependent on digital channels they do not control.

Retailers are relying on platforms they do not own

Search engines, marketplaces and social media have transformed retail over the past decade. They have enabled businesses of every size to reach customers far beyond their local markets and compete with larger brands. However, they have also created a new dependency.

Retailers invest significant time and budget building visibility on third-party platforms, yet those platforms are constantly evolving. Search rankings change, marketplaces adjust how products are displayed, advertising becomes more expensive and AI is beginning to influence which retailers customers see before they even click on a website.

These changes are outside a retailer's control, but they can have a direct impact on traffic, sales and customer acquisition. It does not mean businesses should move away from these platforms as they still remain an essential part of any digital strategy. The challenge is ensuring they do not become the only route to customers.

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AI is making customer discovery more complex

AI is adding another layer to an already crowded digital landscape - instead of browsing multiple websites themselves, customers are increasingly asking AI tools to recommend products, compare options or summarize reviews.

These systems draw on information from across the web, meaning businesses have less visibility into how recommendations are made and why one retailer appears ahead of another. For retailers, this creates uncertainty.

It is becoming harder to understand where customers first encounter a brand, which touchpoints influence purchasing decisions and how different digital channels work together. Rather than simplifying customer acquisition, AI is making it more dynamic. Businesses need to adapt by strengthening the parts of their digital presence they can influence directly.

Your website remains the strongest foundation

As new discovery channels emerge, it is easy to focus attention on the latest platform or technology. The more important investment is often the one retailers already own. A website remains the only digital channel where retailers control the customer experience from beginning to end. They decide how products are presented, how information is structured and how customers move through the buying journey.

The information published on a website becomes very important as it also helps shape how businesses are understood elsewhere online. Accurate product descriptions, structured content, customer reviews and up-to-date information all contribute to a stronger digital presence.

While retailers cannot influence every algorithm or AI model, they can ensure the information these systems rely on is accurate, consistent and trustworthy.

Visibility without measurement creates blind spots

Building visibility is only one part of the challenge. Understanding what happens once customers arrive is equally important. Yet our research suggests many businesses are still operating without a clear picture of how their digital channels perform.

Only 12.4% of UK businesses accurately measure how website visitors become leads or customers, while almost half do not measure this journey at all. Without that visibility, retailers cannot confidently identify which marketing activity is generating sales, where customers are leaving the buying journey or which investments deserve greater attention.

As customer journeys become more fragmented, relying on assumptions becomes increasingly risky. Retailers that connect website analytics, ecommerce platforms and customer data are far better placed to understand how people discover their business and what ultimately drives revenue.

Building resilience for the future

Retailers will continue to invest in search, social media, marketplaces and AI-driven discovery because that is where customers spend their time. However, long-term success will depend on balancing those opportunities with investments in the digital assets they own.

That means maintaining a high-quality website, improving product information, understanding customer behavior and measuring performance across every stage of the buying journey. These foundations not only improve the customer experience but also help retailers respond more effectively as technology continues to evolve.

AI will undoubtedly change how people discover products online, but it will not change one fundamental principle. Retailers that build direct relationships with customers and invest in the channels they control will always be in a stronger position than those relying entirely on platforms that can change overnight.

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