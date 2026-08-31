Samsung's flagship OLED TV gets a makeover and a massive audio upgrade

Samsung's flagship now comes with Canvas's audiophile soundbars

1,000 to 1,500W of Class D amplification

From $7,999 (about £5,905 / AU$11,165)

Samsung's flagship S99H OLED TV (S95H in the US) is a phenomenal TV with a divisive design: as we said in our Samsung S99H review, "A new silver frame around the TV, called the FloatLayer Design, has been added and [we] found the frame to be distracting. While meant for wall-mounting, the extra width may cause space issues for some people, and the handsome central pedestal stand of its predecessor has been replaced by two plastic feet."

The good news: Samsung has made its flagship OLED beautiful by teaming up with Danish audiophile firm Canvas to create the Samsung HiFi S99H, which looks great and gives you a hugely powerful sound system too.

The bad news: prices start at $7,999.

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(Image credit: Samsung)

Boom, shake the room: the HiFi S99H has a seriously powerful sound system

The Samsung HiFi S99H will debut at IFA 2026 in Berlin this week, and it'll be available in 55", 65", 77", and 83" sizes. It includes a fixed floor stand or wall mount as standard, and there's an optional rotating floor stand in aluminum or black.

As you can see, it's a good-looking thing — but there's sonic substance as well as Scandi style. You can choose between two versions of the Canvas soundbar: the standard Canvas or the larger, even louder Canvas L. With 1,000W or 1,500W of Class D amplification, both versions will make you very popular with your neighbors.

Canvas describes its soundbar as the world's first audiophile soundbar, and while other manufacturers might dispute that claim, there's no doubt that both Canvas models are serious sound systems: we were very impressed when we heard the Canvas in action. However, it's worth noting that while Canvas has just announced a full Dolby Atmos soundbar system, the two models in the HiFi S99H are stereo rather than surround systems — although they do include Baach's 3D sound processing to create a more immersive experience than standard stereo.

According to Samsung, the goal is "more than simply the combination of a TV and a sound system. The ambition is to create a new category in which true HiFi, picture quality and furniture design are developed as one integrated solution — developed for consumers who do not want to choose between performance and interior design."

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The HiFi S99H will launch on September 4, 2026, at IFA Berlin and will be available in selected Canvas showrooms from October 2026. The Canvas L version will be available later this year.

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