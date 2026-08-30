Stream Day 1 at US Open 2026 for FREE on 9Now (AU)

Use Norton VPN to watch from anywhere

Start time: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm BST / 1am AEST

The US Open Day 1 2026 live stream sees the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year take its berth at Flushing Meadows in Queens, New York. And there are plenty of the sport's most famous faces on show.

Still chasing her first major, number 3 seed and 2024 finalist Jessica Pegula gets things started in the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday at 12pm ET local time in a 1st Round tie against Romanian Elena Ruse. That's followed by 2021 men's champion Daniil Medvedev taking on Hugo Gaston.

The evening session on the main court is looking like a veritable blockbuster. Four-time winner Novak Djokovic will get his campaign for a Roger Federer-equalling fifth title with a potentially tricky encounter with Mariano Navone from 7pm ET. And then it's the legendary Venus Williams starting her 26th US Open with an all-American matchup against Sofia Kenin.

Playing elsewhere around the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center are the likes of Tommy Paul, Cameron Norrie, Jasmine Paolini and Elina Svitolina. You can find Sunday's full Order of Play and expected start times at the bottom of this article.

Here's how to watch US Open Day 1 2026 from anywhere in the world – including where you can find FREE live streams.

Can you watch US Open Day 1 2026 for free?

Yes. Free US Open 2026 Day 1 coverage is being shown all day on 9Gem in Australia, with live streaming available via 9Now.

In the US, select matches are being shown on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, which are all carried by YouTube TV (10-day free trial), DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) and Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial).

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Day 1 action from the 2026 US Open for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch US Open Day 1 2026 live streams

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How to watch US Open 2026 Day 1 live streams in the US

Coverage of Day 1 at the 2026 US Open is being provided by ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and ESPN Unlimited in the US.

ESPN Unlimited is live streaming every match on every court and costs $31.99 a month or $319.99 for a full year. Or bundle it with Disney Plus and Hulu for $35.99.

Alternatively, ESPN and ESPN2 and ABC are all available through Sling TV. Sling Orange (from $4.99 for a day) and Sling Essentials (from $19.99 per month) both feature ESPN and ESPN2. While its Orange & Blue plan starts at $60.99 a month and adds ABC in select locations.

Alternatively, ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC are also carried by Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, each of which offers a free trial to new users.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch US Open 2026 Day 1 live streams in the UK

In the UK, live US Open 2026 coverage is being provided by Sky Sports. Day 1 coverage will be shown across the Sky Sports+ and Tennis channels on TV, while subscribers can use the Sky Go app to watch online.

Sky Sports packages start at £35 a month with £22 a month pricing available for those who are already customers. Remember you can also access via a NOW Sports Membership.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in via Sky Go, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch US Open 2026 Day 1 live streams in Australia

Action from Day 1 at the 2026 US Open is free-to-air on 9Gem in Australia, with live streaming available via the 9Now platform.

Stan Sport, meanwhile, will have exhaustive coverage of every court. Stan Sport costs AU$20 a month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99. It's also home to the Premier League, Rugby's Greatest Rivalry, Super Rugby, the Nations Championship and much more.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like Norton VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch US Open 2026 Day 1 live streams in Canada

In Canada, US Open 2026 tennis is exclusive to TSN. Action from Day 1 will be shown across TSN 1, 2, 3 and 4.

If you don't have cable, the TSN subscription service allows tennis fans to watch US Open Day 1 coverage online. Plans start from CA$24.99 a month to access what goes out on regular TSN, or CA$29.99 for more comprehensive coverage via TSN Premium.

Want to tune in from outside Canada? You can always use a VPN to watch geo-blocked streams when overseas.

(Image credit: Getty Images- Clive Brunskill)

US Open 2026 Day 1 schedule

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Jessica Pegula (3) vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse – From 12pm ET / 5pm BST

Daniil Medvedev (7) vs Hugo Gaston (follows)

Novak Djokovic (4) vs Mariano Navone – From 7pm ET / 12am BST (Mon)

Venus Williams vs Sofia Kenin (follows)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Jasmine Paolini (19) vs Veronika Erjavec – From 11am ET / 4pm BST

Tommy Paul (20) vs Coleman Wong (follows)

Elina Svitolina (9) vs Solana Sierra – From 7pm ET / 12am BST (Mon)

Alexander Bublik (15) vs J.J. Wolf (follows)

Grandstand

Jiří Lehečka (18) vs Pablo Carreño Busta – From 11am ET / 4pm BST

Marta Kostyuk (11) vs Storm Hunter (follows)

Denis Shapovalov vs Miomir Kecmanovic (follows)

Emma Navarro (26) vs Lois Boisson – Not before 5pm ET / 10pm BST

Stadium 17

Barbora Krejcikova (27) vs Kamilla Rakhimova – From 11am ET / 4pm BST

Leylah Fernandez (31) vs Shuai Zhang (follows)

Jenson Brooksby vs Jaime Faria (follows)

Alex Michelsen vs Federico Cina – Not before 5pm ET / 10pm BST

Court 5

Talia Gibson vs Donna Vekic – From 11am ET / 4pm BST

Cameron Norrie (29) vs Luca Van Assche (follows)

Katie Boulter vs Carol Young Suh Lee (follows)

Martin Landaluce vs Jacob Fearnley (follows)

Court 6

Renata Zarazua vs Polina Iatcenko – From 11am ET / 4pm BST

Emiliana Arango vs Xinyu Wang (follows)

Adrian Mannarino vs Thiago Agustin Tirante (follows)

Tomás Martín Etcheverry (27) vs Vit Kopriva (follows)

Court 7

Arthur Rinderknech (26) vs Sho Shimabukuro – From 11am ET / 4pm BST

Dayana Yastremska vs Lucrezia Stefanini (follows)

Aleksandar Vukic vs Rei Sakamoto (follows)

Petra Marcinko vs Kimberly Birrell (follows)

Court 10

Dino Prizmic vs Alexander Shevchenko – From 11am ET / 4pm BST

Tomáš Macháč vs Toby Samuel (follows)

Court 11

Yibing Wu vs Adam Walton – From 11am ET / 4pm BST

Elvina Kalieva vs Lanlana Tararudee (follows)

Ekaterina Alexandrova (18) vs Mccartney Kessler (follows)

Ronald Collignon vs Sebastian Gorzny (follows)

Court 12

Hamad Medjedovic vs Kamil Majchrzak – From 11am ET / 4pm BST

Lloyd Harris vs James Kennedy (follows)

Hanne Vandewinkel vs Karolína Plíšková (follows)

Talia Preston vs Alycia Parks (follows)

Court 13

Marton Fucsovics vs Daniel Merida – From 11am ET / 4pm BST

Jaume Munar vs Terence Atmane (follows)