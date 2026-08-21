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How to watch Premier League 2026/27: Free Streams, TV Channels & Fixtures — Matchday 1

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The Premier League is back for a new campaign as Arsenal defend their crown

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal lifts the Premier League trophy during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park on May 24, 2026 in London, England
Arsenal are the reigning Premier League champions (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Watch Premier League 2026/27 live streams as Arsenal begin the season as champions for the first time in 22 years, having ended their drought last term. The Gunners are aiming to become the first club not called Manchester City to retain the title since 2009, but several sides will believe they can knock them off their perch.

Three of the expected front-runners are under new management, with Enzo Maresca tasked with following Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Andoni Iraola replacing Arne Slot at Liverpool and Xabi Alonso becoming the latest in a long line of head coaches at Chelsea. The two other clubs in the 'Big Six' are led by bosses who enjoyed strong finishes to last season, albeit at different ends of the table, with Michael Carrick getting the Manchester United job full-time and Roberto De Zerbi aiming to kick on from his successful survival mission at Tottenham Hotspur.

Aston Villa look strong again under Unai Emery after winning the Europa League last term, but Newcastle United have lost several key players and long-serving manager Eddie Howe, with Matthias Jaissle coming in. Bournemouth, Brighton and Brentford will aim to continue punching above their weight, as the Cherries embark on their first-ever European campaign under new boss Marco Rose, who replaced Iraola. Elsewhere, Crystal Palace hired former Lens manager Pierre Sage after Oliver Glasner left for Nottingham Forest, while Álvaro Arbeloa has swapped Real Madrid for Fulham.

Everton will hope to kick on from their first campaign at Hill Dickinson Stadium, while there is a buzz at Sunderland after they qualified for Europe in their first season back in the top flight. Leeds United's mission will be to stay well clear of the relegation zone, which could be a tall order for promoted trio Coventry City, Ipswich Town and Hull City.

It is set up to be a cracking season - here's where to watch Premier League 2026/27 live streams online from anywhere.

Premier League Fixtures & Broadcast Info: Matchday 1

All times BST

Friday 21 August

8pm — Arsenal vs Coventry: Sky Sports (UK) | USA Network (US)

Saturday 22 August

12:30pm — Hull vs Man Utd: TNT Sports (UK) | USA Network (US)
3pm — Everton vs Crystal Palace: N/A (UK) | USA Network (US)
3pm — Ipswich vs Sunderland: N/A (UK) | NBCSN/Peacock (US)
3pm — Nottm Forest vs Leeds: N/A (UK) | NBCSN/Peacock (US)
5:30pm — Brentford vs Tottenham: Sky Sports (UK) | NBC/Peacock (US)

Sunday 23 August

2pm — Brighton vs Aston Villa: Sky Sports (UK) | NBCSN/Peacock (US)
2pm — Man City vs Bournemouth: Sky Sports (UK) | USA Network (US)
4:30pm — Newcastle vs Liverpool: Sky Sports (UK) | USA Network (US)

Monday 24 August

8pm — Fulham vs Chelsea: Sky Sports (UK) | USA Network (US)

Watch the Premier League for free

Free Premier League 2026/27 streams are scarce but there are a couple of options.

In the US, matches shown on USA Network or NBC can be accessed via YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream, which all have free trials of varying lengths.

Fans in Brazil can also watch select Premier League games completely free on CazéTV's YouTube channel.

Not in Brazil or the US? You need a VPN to unlock your FREE stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch any Premier League 2026/27 stream

Chances are you'll find yourself overseas when some Premier League 2026/27 games are taking place, but does that mean you have to miss the action? No, it doesn't... a VPN will ensure you get your coverage from anywhere.

Premier League live streams are geo-restricted on all streaming services, but a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a neat way around this, unpicking the geo-locks by altering your device's digital location. It's great for accessing your usual streaming services while on the move, and it does wonders for your internet security, too.

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How to watch Premier League 2026/27 live streams in the US

US flag banner

NBC Universal has the rights to show the Premier League live in the US with all 380 matches across flagship channel NBC, Peacock and cable TV channel USA Network.

Peacock shows roughly half of the Premier League matches every week, with plans starting from $12.99 a month, or $129.99 a year.

There is no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, but it is available on cord-cutters like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Sling (select markets), many of which carry free trials. You can also get NBC and NBCSN on these cord-cutters.

Outside the US during the Premier League season? Use NordVPN to access your usual streams.

How to watch Premier League 2026/27 live streams in the UK

UK flag

Sky Sports is the home of the Premier League in the UK, with at least 215 matches broadcast exclusively live across the season. Sky Sports packages cost £35 per month for new customers, or £22 per month if you already have a new 24-month Sky TV contract.

A further 52 games will be live on TNT Sports and its streaming partner HBO Max. A subscription costs £30.99 per month on a rolling monthly contract, or £25.99 per month for a minimum 12-month term.

And, don't forget that Match of the Day will continue for 2026/27 with extended highlight packages every Saturday and Sunday on BBC One.

If you're traveling outside the UK during the season, make sure you use NordVPN to tap into your home streams.

How to watch Premier League 2026/27 live streams in Australia

Australia

(Image credit: Other)

In Australia, Stan Sport has the rights to show every single Premier League game across the 2026/27 season.

Better still, it's now even cheaper to watch Down Under because Stan have introduced a new Basic tier with ads at AU$9.99. You'll also need the AU$20 Sport add-on, but you get every Premier League game, plus the Champions League, FA Cup, and more, all for AU$29.99 a month.

Abroad? You can use a NordVPN (try 100% risk-free) to watch all the action free of charge as if you were right at home.

Official Premier League 2026/27 broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

When does the Premier League 2026/27 season start?

The Premier League 2026/27 season kicks off on Friday, August 21, with the final day of the campaign on Sunday, May 30.

Can I watch Premier League 2026/27 on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, Sky Go in the UK.

You can also stay up-to-date with all key moments from the EPL on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

James Roberts
Freelance writer

James Roberts is a freelance sports journalist working across several of Future’s brands, most notably FourFourTwo. He started his career at the Oxford Mail, where he covered Oxford United home and away, before becoming a sports sub-editor for various national newspapers.

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