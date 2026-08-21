How to watch Premier League 2026/27: Free Streams, TV Channels & Fixtures — Matchday 1

Watch Premier League 2026/27 live streams as Arsenal begin the season as champions for the first time in 22 years, having ended their drought last term. The Gunners are aiming to become the first club not called Manchester City to retain the title since 2009, but several sides will believe they can knock them off their perch.

Three of the expected front-runners are under new management, with Enzo Maresca tasked with following Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Andoni Iraola replacing Arne Slot at Liverpool and Xabi Alonso becoming the latest in a long line of head coaches at Chelsea. The two other clubs in the 'Big Six' are led by bosses who enjoyed strong finishes to last season, albeit at different ends of the table, with Michael Carrick getting the Manchester United job full-time and Roberto De Zerbi aiming to kick on from his successful survival mission at Tottenham Hotspur.

Aston Villa look strong again under Unai Emery after winning the Europa League last term, but Newcastle United have lost several key players and long-serving manager Eddie Howe, with Matthias Jaissle coming in. Bournemouth, Brighton and Brentford will aim to continue punching above their weight, as the Cherries embark on their first-ever European campaign under new boss Marco Rose, who replaced Iraola. Elsewhere, Crystal Palace hired former Lens manager Pierre Sage after Oliver Glasner left for Nottingham Forest, while Álvaro Arbeloa has swapped Real Madrid for Fulham.

Everton will hope to kick on from their first campaign at Hill Dickinson Stadium, while there is a buzz at Sunderland after they qualified for Europe in their first season back in the top flight. Leeds United's mission will be to stay well clear of the relegation zone, which could be a tall order for promoted trio Coventry City, Ipswich Town and Hull City.

It is set up to be a cracking season - here's where to watch Premier League 2026/27 live streams online from anywhere.

Premier League Fixtures & Broadcast Info: Matchday 1

All times BST

Friday 21 August

8pm — Arsenal vs Coventry: Sky Sports (UK) | USA Network (US)

Saturday 22 August

12:30pm — Hull vs Man Utd: TNT Sports (UK) | USA Network (US)

3pm — Everton vs Crystal Palace: N/A (UK) | USA Network (US)

3pm — Ipswich vs Sunderland: N/A (UK) | NBCSN/Peacock (US)

3pm — Nottm Forest vs Leeds: N/A (UK) | NBCSN/Peacock (US)

5:30pm — Brentford vs Tottenham: Sky Sports (UK) | NBC/Peacock (US)

Sunday 23 August

2pm — Brighton vs Aston Villa: Sky Sports (UK) | NBCSN/Peacock (US)

2pm — Man City vs Bournemouth: Sky Sports (UK) | USA Network (US)

4:30pm — Newcastle vs Liverpool: Sky Sports (UK) | USA Network (US)

Monday 24 August

8pm — Fulham vs Chelsea: Sky Sports (UK) | USA Network (US)

Watch the Premier League for free

Free Premier League 2026/27 streams are scarce but there are a couple of options.

In the US, matches shown on USA Network or NBC can be accessed via YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream, which all have free trials of varying lengths.

Fans in Brazil can also watch select Premier League games completely free on CazéTV's YouTube channel.

Not in Brazil or the US? You need a VPN to unlock your FREE stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch any Premier League 2026/27 stream

Chances are you'll find yourself overseas when some Premier League 2026/27 games are taking place, but does that mean you have to miss the action? No, it doesn't... a VPN will ensure you get your coverage from anywhere.

Premier League live streams are geo-restricted on all streaming services, but a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a neat way around this, unpicking the geo-locks by altering your device's digital location. It's great for accessing your usual streaming services while on the move, and it does wonders for your internet security, too.

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How to watch Premier League 2026/27 live streams in the US

NBC Universal has the rights to show the Premier League live in the US with all 380 matches across flagship channel NBC, Peacock and cable TV channel USA Network.

Peacock shows roughly half of the Premier League matches every week, with plans starting from $12.99 a month, or $129.99 a year.

There is no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, but it is available on cord-cutters like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Sling (select markets), many of which carry free trials. You can also get NBC and NBCSN on these cord-cutters.

Outside the US during the Premier League season? Use NordVPN to access your usual streams.

How to watch Premier League 2026/27 live streams in the UK

Sky Sports is the home of the Premier League in the UK, with at least 215 matches broadcast exclusively live across the season. Sky Sports packages cost £35 per month for new customers, or £22 per month if you already have a new 24-month Sky TV contract.

A further 52 games will be live on TNT Sports and its streaming partner HBO Max. A subscription costs £30.99 per month on a rolling monthly contract, or £25.99 per month for a minimum 12-month term.

And, don't forget that Match of the Day will continue for 2026/27 with extended highlight packages every Saturday and Sunday on BBC One.

If you're traveling outside the UK during the season, make sure you use NordVPN to tap into your home streams.

How to watch Premier League 2026/27 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Other)

In Australia, Stan Sport has the rights to show every single Premier League game across the 2026/27 season.

Better still, it's now even cheaper to watch Down Under because Stan have introduced a new Basic tier with ads at AU$9.99. You'll also need the AU$20 Sport add-on, but you get every Premier League game, plus the Champions League, FA Cup, and more, all for AU$29.99 a month.

Abroad? You can use a NordVPN (try 100% risk-free) to watch all the action free of charge as if you were right at home.

Official Premier League 2026/27 broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Premier League 2026/27 streams▼ The Premier League 2026/27 broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between BeIn SPORTS and SuperSport. Residents in the Middle East and North Africa can watch Premier League 2026/27 live streams with a BeIn SPORTS subscription, while Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Premier League TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport will host the Premier League 2026/27 on its satellite channels.

Americas

Click to see more Premier League 2026/27 streams▼ Canada Fubo once again has the rights to broadcast the Premier League during the 2026/27 season. Latin America A combination of FOX and TNT Sports will show Premier League action in 2026/27 across the following regions in Latin America: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and Panama. Latin America South American countries – including Brazil – will be able to watch live Premier League 2026/27 matches on ESPN, which also holds the rights in the Caribbean. Remember, you can also watch one match per gameweek completely free on CazéTV's YouTube channel in Brazil.

Europe

Click to see more Premier League 2026/27 streams▼ The Premier League 2026/27 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below. Albania Digitalb has the rights to show Premier League action this season. Andorra Soccer fans in Andorra can watch the action on a combination of CANAL+ and DAZN. Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Romania Premier League coverage comes from Saran Media channels in these countries. Austria Sky in Austria will show coverage of the Premier League in 2026/27. Belgium Telenet will broadcast the Premier League 2026/27 in Belgium. Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia You can watch the Premier League 2026/27 season on Arena Sport in these counties. Cyprus You can view the Premier League 2026/27 on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia, Luxembourg, Poland and Slovakia The Premier League 2026/27 season will be shown on CANAL+ in these territories. Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden Fans in these countries can watch the Premier League 2026/27 on Viaplay. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania TV3 has the Premier League live stream rights in these countries this season. France There will be coverage of Premier League 2026/27 in France on CANAL+. Germany In Germany, the Premier League 2026/27 rights are owned by Sky. Greece Greeks should head to IMG and Nova for the Premier League 2026/27 season. Hungary Premier League 2026/27 live streams will go out on TV2 in Hungary. Iceland Syn is the place to watch Premier League football in Iceland. Ireland Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Sky Sports will broadcast coverage of the Premier League 2026/27 in Ireland. Israel Charlton has won the Premier League coverage rights in Israel. Italy Viewers in Italy can watch the Premier League 2026/27 on Sky Italia. Malta Maltese soccer fans will be able to watch Premier League action on TSN. Portugal and Spain DAZN has the rights to air the Premier League 2026/27 in Portugal and Spain. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Premier League 2026/27 on CANAL+ for French language commentary, or Sky for German and Italian commentary. Turkey BeIn SPORTS in Turkey will host some coverage of the Premier League 2026/27. Ukraine Setanta Sports will show the Premier League 2026/27 in Ukraine.

Asia

Click to see more Premier League 2026/27 streams▼ Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan The Premier League 2026/27 rights for these Central Asian countries are held by Saran Media. Cambodia, Laos, and Thailand Make your way to Jasmine if you want to watch the Premier League 2026/27 in these three countries. China In China, the Premier League 2026/27 will be shown by Migu. Chinese Taipei ELTA is the current Premier League rights holder here. Hong Kong PCCW is the place to go for the Premier League 2026/27 in Hong Kong. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Star Sports (and the JioStar app) is the Premier League 2026/27 broadcaster for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Indonesia Head to EMTEK channels in Indonesia for the rights to the Premier League 2026/27. Japan U-NEXT will show the Premier League 2026/27 in Japan. Malaysia Astro is the home of the Premier League 2026/27 in the Malaysia. Mongolia Unitel will show the coverage of the Premier League 2026/27 in Mongolia. Singapore StarHub provides coverage of the Premier League 2026/27 in Singapore. South Korea Coverage of the Premier League 2026/27 in South Korea can be found at Coupang. Vietnam Mono is the Premier League rights holder in Vietnam this season.

Oceania

Click to see more Premier League 2026/27 streams▼ Australia As detailed above, Stan Sport has the rights to the Premier League 2026/27 in Australia. New Zealand Sky Sport is the Premier League 2026/27 TV rights holder in New Zealand. Pacific Islands Coverage in the Pacific Islands comes from Digicel. That covers: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Middle East

Click to see more Premier League 2026/27 streams▼ BeIN Sports MENA is the Premier League 2026/27 broadcaster across the Middle East. You can watch the Premier League 2026/27 live streams with a subscription to BeIN SPORTS in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

When does the Premier League 2026/27 season start? The Premier League 2026/27 season kicks off on Friday, August 21, with the final day of the campaign on Sunday, May 30.

Can I watch Premier League 2026/27 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, Sky Go in the UK. You can also stay up-to-date with all key moments from the EPL on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).