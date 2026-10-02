How to watch Belgium vs Turkey: FREE streams & TV channels for Nations League 2026/27

Watch Belgium vs Turkey live streams to see if Vincenzo Montella's struggling visitors can secure their first points of the Nations League 2026/27 or whether the Red Devils will get back to winning ways after a narrow defeat by France.

After taking over from Rudi Garcia, former Dutch midfielder Mark van Bommel has already won over the majority of Belgian supporters thanks to two excellent displays. Van Bommel's high press swept Italy aside 2-0 in Rome, and despite then losing 1-0 to France, there were plenty of positives as they more than matched the World Cup semi-finalists. The 21-year-old winger Mika Godts was a menace throughout, while Dodi Lukebakio impressed off the bench in both fixtures and is pushing for a start.

While Belgian fans are optimistic, Turkish fans voiced their disapproval of manager Montella in midweek after watching the 4-1 defeat by Italy, so soon after a wretched World Cup 2026 showing. It was a dismal display against an Azzurri side low on confidence and the team was booed off at half-time. Having shown some fight in the 1-0 loss to France, the Crescent Stars capitulated against the Italians, with poor defending proving their undoing, despite Arda Guler's technical talent. Another defeat against Belgium and the Little Aeroplane may be due a crash landing.

Here's how to watch Belgium vs Turkey in the Nations League from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Belgium vs Turkey for free?

Yes. Belgium vs Turkey will air for free on VTM in Belgium and TV8 in Turkey.

If you want English-language commentary, you can watch Belgium vs Turkey on Fubo Sports Network via free streaming service Tubi in the US.

Not at home right now? You can use a VPN to watch for free as if you were — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Belgium vs Turkey live streams

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How to watch Belgium vs Turkey live streams in the USA

In the US, FuboTV is showing the Belgium vs Turkey game live on Fubo Sports Network.

As mentioned above, it's possible to stream Fubo Sports Network via free streaming service Tubi.

If you want a wider selection of channels, a subscription to Fubo's Pro plan costs $88.99/month, but new subscribers get a 5-day FREE trial and $25 off their first month.

Alternatively, Spanish-language service ViX is also airing the game. You'll need the $6.99/month Premium with Ads package to tune in.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Belgium vs Turkey live streams in the UK

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Belgium vs Turkey will be broadcast on Prime Video in the UK.

You don't require a Prime Video subscription, instead just fork out a £2.49 PPV fee for the game.

Visiting the UK from Belgium? Explore the VPN route set out above, and stream Belgium vs Turkey on VTM.

How to watch Belgium vs Turkey live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN will show this Nations League fixture between Belgium and Turkey.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Belgium vs Turkey coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Belgium vs Turkey live streams in Australia

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Football fans in Australia can watch the Nations League 2026/27 on beIN Sports.

Subscriptions to beIN SPORTS cost AU$16.99 per month or AU$169.99 per year, with both options including a 7-day free trial.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to log in to your beIN account.

What is the Belgium vs Turkey start time? Belgium vs Turkey kicks off at 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Friday, October 2. That's 4.45am AEST on Saturday, October 3 in Australia.

What is the Belgium vs Turkey head-to-head? Games between Belgium and Turkey have historically been tight affairs. Of 11 times previous meetings, there have been five draws. The other six games have been split evenly, with three victories each. The most recent encounter was a 1-1 draw in June 2011, during Euro 2012 qualifying.