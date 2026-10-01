How to watch Greece vs Netherlands for FREE: Live streams & TV channels for Nations League 2026/27

Watch Greece vs Netherlands live streams as two unbeaten Nations League 2026/27 teams clash at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki. The hosts have taken maximum points from their opening two games and sit top of Group A2, while Xavi's Dutch are second on four points.

Promoted from League B courtesy of a play-off victory over Scotland, Greece have started the current Nations League campaign in excellent fashion. If a 2-1 win in Serbia was good, a 1-0 victory in Germany was nothing short of extraordinary as Dimitrios Kourbelis' strike sealed a first triumph in their history against the four-time world champions. Manager Ivan Jovanovic will likely rely on the same core group of players, now back on home soil, who earned those six points and will look to Arsenal’s Christos Tzolis and captain Vangelis Pavlidis to unlock a talented Dutch defence.

Unbeaten in two games since appointing Xavi, the Netherlands are showing signs they could become a major European force again. The Spaniard has a talented group that dominated possession in an opening draw with Germany and 2-1 victory in Serbia. Knocked out of the World Cup by Morocco in a shootout, the Oranje are on a 22-game unbeaten run in 90 minutes. Victory in Belgrade came courtesy of a brace from AZ forward Mexx Meerdink, who may well start alongside Ruben van Bommel and Crysencio Summerville due to injuries to Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo and Sunderland’s Brian Brobbey.

Here's how to watch Greece vs Netherlands in the Nations League from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Greece vs Netherlands for free?

Yes. Greece vs Netherlands will air for free on Alpha TV in Greece. You can also watch without cost on NPO 1 in the Netherlands.

Viewers in the US could also watch the game on FOX Soccer Plus via FuboTV by signing up for a free 5-day trial.

New customers can also get a 3-day free trial to dedicated FOX streaming service Fox One.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Greece vs Netherlands for free as if you were right at home.

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How to watch Greece vs Netherlands live streams in the USA

Soccer fans in the US can watch Greece vs Netherlands on FOX Soccer Plus.

If you don't have the channel on cable, it is carried by Fubo, which offers a free trial to new users.

The game is also available to stream live on Fox One, which starts at $19.99/month or $99/year after a 3-day free trial.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Greece vs Netherlands live streams in the UK

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Greece vs Netherlands will be broadcast on Prime Video in the UK.

You don't require a Prime Video subscription, instead just fork out a £2.49 PPV fee for the game.

Not in the UK? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Greece vs Netherlands coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Greece vs Netherlands live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN will show this Nations League fixture between Greece and the Netherlands.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home to watch your usual Greece vs Netherlands coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Greece vs Netherlands live streams in Australia

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Football fans in Australia can watch the Nations League 2026/27 on beIN Sports.

Subscriptions to beIN SPORTS cost AU$16.99 per month or AU$169.99 per year, with both options including a 7-day free trial.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to log in to your beIN account.

What is the Greece vs Netherlands start time? Greece vs Netherlands kicks off at 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Thursday, October 1. That's 4.45am AEST on Friday, October 2 in Australia.

What is the Greece vs Netherlands head-to-head? The head-to-head record between Greece and the Netherlands is extremely one-sided. The two teams have met on 11 occasions, with the Dutch winning nine. One game finished as a draw, while Greece's only victory came in a 2016 friendly.