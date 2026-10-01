How to watch Germany vs Serbia: FREE streams, TV channels for Nations League 2026/27

Watch Germany vs Serbia live streams from Munich's Allianz Arena as Die Mannschaft look to turnaround a slow start to their 2026/27 Nations League campaign and, perhaps more notably, a winless beginning to Jurgen Klopp's grandstand tenure as head coach.

In a lean post-Joachim Low era since 2021 for Germany, much is expected of the former Liverpool boss. Klopp was an injury-time Cody Gakpo equalizer away from making it a winning start in the Netherlands last Thursday, but then came a shock loss against Greece in Augsburg. He may not have inherited one of Germany's great squads and Arsenal forward Arsenal Kai Havertz remains injured, but a quick improvement will be expected from home fans of the four-time world champions.

Serbia's start has been even bleaker than Germany's with two home defeats in the space of four days making five losses in their last six outings for the Eagles. Dusan Tadic & Co suffered their own last-minute heartbreak against Greece, when Anastasios Douvikas made things 2-1 for the visitors in their opener. And then a Mexx Meerdink double for the Netherlands subjected them to a second 2-1 loss on Sunday. With two tough away trips up next, it feels like time is already running out for Veljko Paunovic if they want to avoid relegation to League B.

Here's where to watch Germany vs Serbia live streams online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Can you watch Germany vs Serbia for free?

Yes! The Fubo Sports Network channel on free streaming site and app Tubi will show this Nations League game in the US.

Germany vs Serbia will also air for free domestically on ZDF in Germany and RTS Planeta in Serbia. Although, of course, they'll broadcast the game in their native languages.

Traveling overseas right now? You can use a VPN to watch Germany vs Serbia for free as if you were right at home.

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How to watch Germany vs Serbia live streams in the US

In the US, Germany vs Serbia can be watched for free on Tubi's Fubo Sports Network channel, if you don't mind watching a handful of adverts.

Or you can watch it directly on the Fubo Sports Network website. There's no sign-in required.

The station is also available with a full Fubo plan – one of the country's biggest cable alternative providera. You'll need at least a Pro plan, which costs $88.99 per month and comes with a 5-day free trial.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Germany vs Serbia live streams in the UK

Germany vs Serbia will be live streamed on Prime Video in the UK on a PPV basis.

It costs £2.49 to stream this game.

Explore the VPN route and watch your free Germany vs Serbia stream on Tubi or ZDF if you're a resident of the US or Germany respectively.

How to watch Germany vs Serbia live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN will show Germany vs Serbia.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99 per month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

How to watch Germany vs Serbia live streams in Australia

beIN Sports is the exclusive Nations League broadcaster in Australia and so will be showing Germany vs Serbia.

If you don't already have access to its channels, beIN Connect subscriptions start from $16.99 per month and new users can get a 7-day free trial.

Visiting Australia from the US? Use a VPN to log in to your Tubi account and watch Germany vs Serbia for free.

What is the Germany vs Serbia start time? Germany vs Serbia kicks off at 8.45pm local time in Munich, Germany on Thursday, October 1. So 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT in the US and 7.45pm BST in the UK. That's 4.45am AEST on Friday, October 2 in Australia.

What is the Germany vs Serbia head-to-head? Germany and Serbia have played each other on three occasions (since the breakup of Yugoslavia and independence from Montenegro). Both teams have a win apiece, with one draw. Their most significant encounter came during the group stages of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, in which Serbia won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Milan Jovanovic after Miroslav Klose was sent off.