How to watch England vs Spain: FREE streams & TV channels for Nations League 2026/27 game

England vs Spain is the game of the Nations League 2026/27 opening round, a marquee fixture between two teams in drastically different head spaces. The Wembley clash is La Roja's first action since their thoroughly deserved World Cup final triumph. The Three Lions, meanwhile, hammered France for bronze, a display that only deepened the sense of anger over their semi-final exit.

The German boss has hit back that his negative tactical switches and substitutions squandered what would have been England's first men's World Cup final appearance since 1966. He's instead placed the blame at the feet of the players, saying that "ball possession is not in our DNA", despite choosing not to select Adam Wharton, Cole Palmer or Morgan Gibbs-White in North America. Palmer is absent again, this time through injury, with Gibbs-White his replacement. More positively, Harry Kane last week scored his 100th Bundesliga goal in record time, while Jude Bellingham already has three La Liga goals to go with three assists for Real Madrid this season.

In less than four years at the helm, Luis de la Fuente has led Spain to World Cup, Euros and Nations League glory, with an attractive brand of football that marries silk with steel. What was perhaps most impressive about their World Cup victory is that they pulled it off with a half-fit Lamine Yamal and barely-fit Nico Williams, objectively their two best players. Both are now fit and firing in La Liga. Williams in particular ran riot the last time these sides met, in the Euro 2024 final and opened the scoring straight after the interval that day. Fermin Lopez has returned to the squad after an injury-enforced absence this summer.

Read on as we explain how to watch England vs Spain for free.

Can you watch England vs Spain for free?

Yes. England vs Spain is being shown on free-to-air ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, and on free-to-air La 1 and RTVE Play in Spain.

It's also available in the Republic of Ireland, on Virgin Media Play and Virgin Media 2.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch England vs Spain for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch England vs Spain live streams

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual streaming services. One of our favourites is Proton VPN – it does everything and comes with up to 70% off.

How to watch England vs Spain live streams in the US

Live England vs Spain coverage is being provided by FS2 in the US.

If you don't have the channel on cable, FS2 is carried by Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, each of which offers a free trial to new users.

The game is also available to stream live on Fox One, which starts at $19.99/month or $99/year after a 3-day free trial.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your England vs Spain stream.

How to watch England vs Spain live streams in the UK

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In the UK, England vs Spain is free-to-air on ITV1, with live streaming available via the ITVX platform.

Outside the UK right now? Use Proton VPN to access that free England vs Spain coverage.

How to watch England vs Spain live streams in Canada

The England vs Spain game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada. Prices start at CA$24.99/month.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch England vs Spain live streams in Australia

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beIN Sports 2 is showing the England vs Spain game in Australia, with live streaming available via beIN Sports Connect.

A subscription costs AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year after a 7-day FREE trial, and the service includes live and on-demand streaming of European football and tennis.

Missing the game because you're outside Australia? Use a VPN to access your beIN Sports account.

What is the England vs Spain start time? The scheduled England vs Spain kick-off time on Saturday, September 26 is 7.45pm BST local time in London, which is 11.45am PT / 2.45pm ET. That's 4.45am AEST on Sunday, September 27 in Australia.

What is the England vs Spain head-to-head? England and Spain have faced off on 28 previous occasions. The Three Lions won 14 of those games and La Roja 11, with three finishing all-square. However, England have won only two of the previous nine, including most recently the Euro 2024 final.