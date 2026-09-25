How to watch Hungary vs Ukraine: FREE streams, TV channels for Nations League clash

Hungary and Ukraine had to watch the first ever 48-team World Cup from back home, so both sides will be chomping at the bit as they return to competitive action. Hungary were relegated from League A of the Nations League last time out and are eyeing a return to the top tier, while Ukraine are also targeting top spot in this group (which also contains Georgia and Northern Ireland) after losing a promotion/relegation play-off to Belgium in 2024/25.

Ukraine are under relatively new management, with Andrea Maldera appointed in May. He is the country's first ever foreign manager, and against Hungary he will pit his wits against a fellow Italian in Marco Rossi, who has now been in the job for eight years.

Ukraine will have to make do without the injured Artem Dovbyk, but Roman Yaremchuk, Andriy Yarmolenko and Vitaliy Mykolenko have been selected. Dominik Szoboszlai will captain Hungary, who have called up five uncapped players.

Here's how to watch Hungary vs Ukraine from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Hungary vs Ukraine for free?

Yes. Hungary vs Ukraine will air for free on the TV channel M4 Sport in Hungary and L'Equipe Live Foot in France.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Hungary vs Ukraine for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Hungary vs Ukraine live streams

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How to watch Hungary vs Ukraine live streams in the USA

In the US, Hungary vs Ukraine live steams will be shown exclusively on Fubo.

You'll need the Pro plan of the cord-cutting service, which costs $88.99 per month and comes with a 5-day free trial.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Hungary vs Ukraine live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

Hungary vs Ukraine will be broadcast on Prime Video in the UK on a pay-per-view basis.

Fork out £2.49 and this game will be yours to watch today.

Away from home? Explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your Prime Video stream from anywhere.

How to watch Hungary vs Ukraine live streams in Canada

DAZN will broadcast Hungary vs Ukraine in Canada. Prices for a standard subscription start at $24.99 per month based on an annual contract.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Hungary vs Ukraine coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Hungary vs Ukraine live streams in Australia

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beIN Sports are showing Hungary vs Ukraine in Australia with subscriptions starting at $16.99/month.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial.

Away from home for Hungary vs Ukraine? Use a VPN to log in to your beIN sports account and watch the match.

What is the Hungary vs Ukraine start time? Hungary vs Ukraine kicks off at 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Friday, September 25. That's 4.45am AEST on Saturday, September 26 in Australia.

What is the Hungary vs Ukraine head-to-head? Hungary vs Ukraine have faced each just twice before, with Hungary winning both matches in 1992. This is their first meeting since then.