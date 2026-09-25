Turkey vs France Free Live Stream: How to watch Nations League match online from anywhere

Watch France begin their Nations League campaign with a tricky trip to Turkey.

Kylian Mbappe is undoubtedly the main man for Les Bleus once again, but the French national team have a fresh narrative we're all even more intrigued by going into this game: it's the start of Zinedine Zidane's reign as France boss. The iconic player has been biding his time to succeed Didier Deschamps, but will it have been worth the wait?

After failing to go all the way at the World Cup (and floundering in the third-place play-off game against England), France will need to pick themselves up. Still, there's no denying they have one of the most talented squads in the world, and they'll more than fancy themselves to kick off Zidane's regime with a convincing win.

Turkey, meanwhile, disappointed at the World Cup but have plenty of talent to concern France today. Arda Guler will be hoping to get one over his Real Madrid teammate, Mbappe, in this game, but will be without his fellow talisman in the Turkey squad, Kenan Yildiz, who broke his foot in Juventus' opening game of the season.

Here's how to watch Turkey vs France from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Turkey vs France for free?

Yes. Turkey vs France will air for free on TF1 in France and on ATV in Turkey.

Outside France or Turkey today? A VPN can help unblock your free streams and gain you access to this Nations League fixture.

Use a VPN to watch Turkey vs France live streams

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How to watch Turkey vs France live streams in the USA

Soccer fans in the US can watch Turkey vs France via FuboTV.

You will need the Pro plan which costs from $88.99/month but right now you can get your first month for $63.99. The service does offer a free 5-day trial as well.

Alternatively, the Spanish-language service ViX is also airing the game. There is a free version of ViX but the Premium with Ads package ($6.99/month) is the option that'll give you access to sports coverage.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Turkey vs France live streams in the UK

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Prime Video will show Turkey vs France in the UK with a pay-per-view fee of £2.49 providing access.

On the move? Explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Turkey vs France live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN will show Turkey vs France.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

How to watch Turkey vs France live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

beIN Sports are showing Turkey vs France in Australia with subscriptions starting at $16.99/month.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial.

Outside Oz? Use a VPN to log in to your beIN Sports account.

What is the Turkey vs France start time? Turkey vs France kicks off at 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Friday, September 25. That's 4.45am AEST on Saturday, September 26 in Australia.

What is the Turkey vs France head-to-head? France and Turkey have played each other six times, with France dominating the head-to-head with four wins to Turkey's one. The two sides met in European Championship qualifiers in 2019, with Turkey actually winning the home tie 2-0 before securing a 1-1 draw in the return fixture. France will be hoping to beat Turkey for the first time since 2009, then.