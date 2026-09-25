Fujifilm is widely known for its viral X100VI premium compact and Instax instant cameras like the new Mini 13. It also makes some of the best crop sensor (APS-C) mirrorless cameras around, with a similar retro appeal.

Models like the X-T5, X-H2S, X-E5 and X-M5 all come from series of cameras that scratch different itches, whether that’s high-speed action, street photography or vlogging. They all share the X-mount, which debuted in 2012 with the unveiling of the X-Pro 1.

X-mount unpacked Fujifilm's unique X-mount is designed for crop-sensor cameras, otherwise known as APS-C. This format is named so because it has a 1.5x crop compared to full-frame. Focal length is written without the crop factor applied, so to get the full-frame equivalent focal length, you multiply it by 1.5x. For example, a 23mm X-mount lens is (approximately) a 35mm full-frame equivalent focal length. For more information, check out our handy sensor size explainer.

Since then, Fujifilm has launched over 30 cameras and 40 lenses for its X-mount system, with several third party brands including Sigma, Viltrox and Thypoch also offering affordable X-mount lens alternatives. Users truly are spoilt for choice.

There are stunning bright aperture primes, versatile zooms and even pro-quality supertelephoto optics, covering just about any shooting scenario you can think of. Fujifilm makes prime and zoom lenses across wide-angle, standard and telephoto focal lengths.

Which lenses do I recommend in 2026 for your Fujifilm camera? The answer of course depends on what your needs are, but I’ve attempted to cover all bases here with some of my personal favorites, in an easily navigable gear roundup. Let's start with wide-angle...

Wide-angle lenses

This section covers lenses that span the equivalent focal length up to 40.5mm — culminating with the XF 27mm F2.8 R WR, which is probably Fujifilm's smallest lens, and ideal for everyday photography.

I had to include a XF 23mm lens, which is a 35mm equivalent and the classic focal length for reportage photography. It's also the lens used by the company’s viral X100 premium compact series. I went for the premium f/1.4 version, but there are cheaper f/2 and f/2.8 alternatives.

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Fujifilm’s widest lens, besides its 8mm F3.5 fisheye, is the stellar XF 8-16mm F2.8, a dreamy landscape photography zoom. I’ve also included two zoom lenses that begin at the wide-angle range but span into the standard and telephoto focal ranges too. There's the seriously sharp 16-55mm F2.8 R LM WR II (you can pick up a surprisingly good 18-55mm F2.8-4 kit lens if the pro version is beyond your budget), and the 16-80mm F4 R OIS WR, which, with its equivalent 24-120mm focal length and compact build, is an ideal travel zoom lens. Need a broader zoom range? Check out the 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 travel zoom.

Standard focal length

Here we have lenses spanning from 45mm to 90mm equivalent focal length. This range starts at a perspective similar to what the human eye sees (your focus of attention), through to the classic head-and-shoulders portraiture range, and a pro standard to telephoto zoom.

There's the affordable 35mm F2 R WR 'nifty fifty', or the XF33mmF1.4 R LM WR if you want a premium alternative. Fujifilm's top portrait lens has to be the 56mm F1.2, while macro photographers will be well served by the 60mm F2.4 R Macro. Wedding and event photographers will love the versatility and quality of the 50-140mm F2.8, even if it is a weighty lens.

Telephoto

I’ve started the telephoto focal length range from an equivalent 120mm, going up to Fujifilm’s sport and wildlife super telephoto optics. The first lens is probably the macro lens in Fujifilm's range: the 80mm F2.8. After that, Fujifilm's versatile telephoto to super-telephoto 100-400mm zoom, while the recent 400mm F4.5 super-telephoto prime is a dream for wildlife photographers, especially birders.

Fujifilm's longest lens is the 500mm F5.6 (equivalent 750mm), which shares the same design blueprint and optical quality as the more recent 400mm F4.5. These lenses are compatible with Fujifilm's teleconverter, for photographers who wish to further extend the already impressive reach.

Did you know?

In March 2026, Fujifilm did a livestream where two of its engineers unpacked a selection of 14 lens concepts and asked viewers to vote on their favorites — the ones they would like to see become a reality. Over 70,000 votes later, the most popular lens concept was the XF 16-80mm F2.8 with 16.4% of the votes, followed closely by the XF 18-50mm F1.4 with 15.9%.

Fujifilm did not guarantee actually making any of these lenses, but you would hope that the fact they were presented as suggests means that is possible, and that Fujifilm would take viewers' votes into serious consideration.

Official voting closed two weeks after the livestream, so the chance to have your say has long gone. But I'm interested which of the top voted-for lenses appeal to you the most. I've included the top 4 from the 14-strong list — do pick your favorite in the poll below!

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