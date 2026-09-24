I don’t know about you, but with every other ad being for some sports betting or prediction market platform, and every other app store game looking to cram in some kind of gacha system, I’m plenty sick enough of the 'gamblification' creeping into our daily lives.

At the same time, I kinda love Meta’s new blind box Meta Glasses with BlackPink and White Lotus star Lisa.

Call me a hypocrite, but the design collaboration is frankly genius, and while it isn’t for me (nor something I want to be bombarded with), as a one-off experiment, it feels set to be a runaway success.

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To catch you up to speed, alongside its new Meta VR Glasses, Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 smart specs, and its first-ever cameraless glasses in the Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses, we were also treated to a new Meta Glasses style at Meta Connect 2026.

The Meta Glasses are Meta’s own-brand smart specs. It still works with EssilorLuxottica experts on the designs, but they aren’t branded as such — making them more accessible as they don’t carry the same price premium a named brand would.

It’s also where Meta has debuted collab designs with celebrities. It kicked things off with Kylie Jenner with the Meta Starfire Kylie Edition shape — they’re much more rounded than anything Meta has released before, though the name always makes me think of the Australian pop singer — and has now announced a partnership with Lisa.

The specs of the Meta Glasses haven’t changed here. They still boast a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 3K recording resolution, a battery life Meta rates at over eight hours, plus open-ear speakers for listening to music and six microphones for recording audio and taking calls.

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(Image credit: Meta / Lisa)

Lisa’s glasses differ entirely due to their design. They come with black and pink lens and frame options (clearly inspired by Lisa’s world-famous K-pop group), and Lisa’s star icon on each stem tip.

Importantly, each pair also comes with a random charm — one of 12, two of which are extra rare — of cute dogs cast in different poses and colors. They’re inspired by Lisa’s well-documented love of her pets and blind boxes — herein lies why I love Meta’s approach to add a random element to its specs.

Collaborative designs that incorporate some aspect of the celebrity’s persona are always appreciated by the fans, and Lisa has expressed so much love for random blind boxes that their inclusion here feels like a slam dunk.

Plus, while some charms are a bit more special than others, I personally love all 12, and they’re such a small aspect (and similar enough) that I don’t see anyone being truly devastated whichever one they get — nor needing to seek out all 12 by buying up as many Meta Glasses as possible.

Of course, I expect some new TikTok series will launch where an influencer with money to burn does attempt to open all 12, but outside of a few obsessed edge cases, I see this as a delightful expression of Lisa

If you want to get in on the Meta Glasses Lisa edition randomness, the new specs start at $339 (UK and Australian pricing TBC).

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