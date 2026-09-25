Poland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Free Live Stream: How to watch Nations League 2026/27 online from anywhere

Watch Poland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina as the two sides begin their Nations League campaigns for 2026/27.

Robert Lewandowski, now 38 and playing in the MLS, will continue to lead the line for Poland as he moves into his twilight years. Thankfully, Poland also have top talent like Benfica's Jakub Kaminski, Piotr Zielinski, of Inter, and Aston Villa full-back Matty Cash to supplement Lewandowski's abilities, and they'll be determined to banish memories of failing to qualify for this summer's World Cup by starting with three points.

Bosnia gave a fairly good account of themselves at the World Cup this summer, drawing with Switzerland and beating Qatar comfortably to reach the knockouts for the first time. Now, head coach Sergej Barbarez will be looking to build on that reputation as veteran all-time leading goalscorer Edin Dzeko and younger stars like Armin Gigovic and Kerim Alajbegovic, now of Juventus after scoring in the victory over Qatar this summer, lead a squad increasingly full of promise.

Here's how to watch Poland vs Bosnia from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Poland vs Bosnia for free?

Yes. Poland vs Bosnia will air for free on TVP Sport in Poland, which is a totally free terrestrial channel.

The game is also streaming for free on BHRT1 in Bosnia & Herzegovina.

If you're in the United States, meanwhile, you can watch the game on free-to-air Fubo Sports Network via Tubi.

Away from home today? A VPN can help unblock your free streams and gain you access to this Nations League 2026/27 fixture.

Use a VPN to watch Poland vs Bosnia live streams

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How to watch Poland vs Bosnia live streams in the USA

Soccer fans in the US can watch Poland vs Bosnia via FuboTV.

You will need the Pro plan which costs from $88.99/month but right now you can get your first month for $63.99. The service does offer a free 5-day trial as well.

Alternatively, the Spanish-language service ViX is also airing the game. There is a free version of ViX but the Premium with Ads package ($6.99/month) is the option that'll give you access to sports coverage.

As we've mentioned above, it will also be available on Fubo Sports Network via free-to-air streaming service Tubi.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Poland vs Bosnia live streams in the UK

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Prime Video will show Poland vs Bosnia in the UK with a pay-per-view fee of £2.49 providing access.

Away from home? Explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Poland vs Bosnia live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN will show Poland vs Bosnia.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

How to watch Poland vs Bosnia live streams in Australia

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beIN Sports are showing Poland vs Bosnia in Australia with subscriptions starting at $16.99/month.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial.

Outside Oz? Use a VPN to log in to your beIN Sports account.

What is the Poland vs Bosnia start time? Poland vs Bosnia kicks off at 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Friday, September 25. That's 4.45am AEST on Saturday, September 26 in Australia.

What is the Poland vs Bosnia head-to-head? Poland and Bosnia have only met five times in the past, with Poland winning four of those games and drawing the other. The most recent meetings came in the Nations League in 2020, with Poland winning 3-0 and 2-1.