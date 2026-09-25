How to watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland: Free Stream, TV Channels and Kick-Off Time

Watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland free on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Unlock your stream with NordVPN (save up to 75%)

Kick-off: Fri, Sep 25, 12pm ET / 5pm BST

Watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland as the two sides begin their Nations League campaign for 2026/27.

After missing out on the World Cup via play-off heartache, Northern Ireland will be looking to pick themselves back up and get back on track in the Nations League. Michael O'Neill has a young and fairly exciting squad at his disposal, with the likes of Pierce Charles and his brother Shea, Spurs youngster Jamie Donley, and Sunderland duo Trai Hume and Dan Ballard forming the spine of the side.

Georgia, meanwhile, are dangerously close to being a one-man team, with star man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia the one to watch. If the PSG winger is firing on all cylinders, Northern Ireland will be in trouble. He lit up Euro 2024 but was unable to guide Georgia to the World Cup this summer.

Here's how to watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland for free?

Yes. Georgia vs Northern Ireland will air for free on BBC Two and BBC Two Northern Ireland in the UK.It will also stream on BBC iPlayer.

If you're in Georgia, you can also watch the game on 1TV, which is a free-to-air terrestrial channel.

Away from home? A VPN can help unblock your free streams and gain you access to this Nations League fixture.

Use a VPN to watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland live streams

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 75% off.

Exclusive deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.



✅ Up to 75% off today

✅ 3 extra months free

✅ Unlocks BBC



Get NordVPN and stream Georgia vs Northern Ireland from anywhere.

How to watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland live streams in the USA

In the US, Georgia vs Northern Ireland will be shown on FOX Soccer Plus.

Fox Soccer Plus is available via a cord-cutting platform such as Fubo. You'll need a Pro plan, which costs $88.99 per month and comes with a 5-day free trial.

YouTube TV is another alternative to access Fox Soccer Plus. You need the Sports Plan for $64.99 per month, plus the Sports Plus pack for another $10.99 per month. Free trials of various lengths are available.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

Georgia vs Northern Ireland will air on BBC Two and BBC Two Northern Ireland in the UK, totally free.

BBC iPlayer will also carry the action with access to BBC Two provided by the streaming service.

Visiting somewhere abroad? Explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN will show Georgia vs Northern Ireland.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

How to watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

beIN Sports are showing Georgia vs Northern Ireland in Australia with subscriptions starting at $16.99/month.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial.

Outside Oz? Use a VPN to log in to your beIN Sports account.

What is the Georgia vs Northern Ireland start time? Georgia vs Northern Ireland kicks off at 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT on Friday, September 25. That's 2am AEST on Saturday, September 26 in Australia.

What is the Georgia vs Northern Ireland head-to-head? These two teams have played each other just once, in a friendly back in 2008, which Northern Ireland won 4-1 at Windsor Park.