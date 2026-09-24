Rockstar Games has announced the Grand Theft Auto 6: The Goodtime State – Vice City Collection

The exclusive, limited-edition box of merchandise is up for pre-order now at the Rockstar Store

It will set you back £349 / $399 and doesn't include a copy of the game

Rockstar Games has announced the Grand Theft Auto VI: The Goodtime State – Vice City Collection, a premium collector's box featuring exclusive merchandise and no game.

The Vice City Collection features "all the essentials for a good time, inspired by Leonida’s hit TV show, Macca the Gator" and is a limited-edition merch box launching November 19 for £349 / $399 (about AU$660, but no Australian availability has been announced yet).

Fans can pre-order the box exclusively at the Rockstar Store, so you better move fast if you want to secure the pricey collection. The studio also notes that GTA 6 is "sold separately."

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Here's a list of everything it includes, from a cute Macca the Gator figure, sunglasses, a crossbody bag, and more goodies.

Macca the Gator Figure

Oakley® Frogskins™ Sunglasses

Leonida Keys Crossbody Bag

New Era® 9FORTY Snapback Hat

Macca the Gator Magnetic Mirror

Chunkee the Manatee Shot Glass

Vice City Collectible Swizzle Spoon

Vice City Razor Blade Keychain

Leonida Keys Enamel Pin Set in Metal Tin

Leonida Keys Sticker Pack in Stash Bag

Double-Sided Souvenir Poster with Map of Leonida

The Grand Theft Auto VI: The Goodtime State – Vice City Collection leaked earlier today, but fans initially believed it to be a new collector's edition, which would include the game.

A GTAForums post, shared by reliable leaker 'videotech' on X, discovered a listing on Rockstar Games' store website for the GTA 6: The Goodtime State - Vice City Collection.

The same leaker also attached a long list of GTA 6 merchandise, but it's now understood that the merch is included in The Goodtime State - Vice City Collection.

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Unfortunately, it's not the collector's edition fans were hoping for—for now, you can only pre-order the Standard and Ultimate Editions—and it's unclear if Rockstar will announce another edition, but we're assuming not at this point.

Even more GTA 6 merchandise doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility in the lead-up to the game's November 19 release, as Rockstar recently unveiled Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, the official soundtrack that will launch alongside the game.