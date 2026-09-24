GTA 6 gets a 'Vice City Collection' box set for super-fans — but it's $399 and doesn't even come with the game
The collection leaked earlier today
- Rockstar Games has announced the Grand Theft Auto 6: The Goodtime State – Vice City Collection
- The exclusive, limited-edition box of merchandise is up for pre-order now at the Rockstar Store
- It will set you back £349 / $399 and doesn't include a copy of the game
Rockstar Games has announced the Grand Theft Auto VI: The Goodtime State – Vice City Collection, a premium collector's box featuring exclusive merchandise and no game.
The Vice City Collection features "all the essentials for a good time, inspired by Leonida’s hit TV show, Macca the Gator" and is a limited-edition merch box launching November 19 for £349 / $399 (about AU$660, but no Australian availability has been announced yet).
Fans can pre-order the box exclusively at the Rockstar Store, so you better move fast if you want to secure the pricey collection. The studio also notes that GTA 6 is "sold separately."
Here's a list of everything it includes, from a cute Macca the Gator figure, sunglasses, a crossbody bag, and more goodies.
- Macca the Gator Figure
- Oakley® Frogskins™ Sunglasses
- Leonida Keys Crossbody Bag
- New Era® 9FORTY Snapback Hat
- Macca the Gator Magnetic Mirror
- Chunkee the Manatee Shot Glass
- Vice City Collectible Swizzle Spoon
- Vice City Razor Blade Keychain
- Leonida Keys Enamel Pin Set in Metal Tin
- Leonida Keys Sticker Pack in Stash Bag
- Double-Sided Souvenir Poster with Map of Leonida
The Grand Theft Auto VI: The Goodtime State – Vice City Collection leaked earlier today, but fans initially believed it to be a new collector's edition, which would include the game.
A GTAForums post, shared by reliable leaker 'videotech' on X, discovered a listing on Rockstar Games' store website for the GTA 6: The Goodtime State - Vice City Collection.
The same leaker also attached a long list of GTA 6 merchandise, but it's now understood that the merch is included in The Goodtime State - Vice City Collection.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Unfortunately, it's not the collector's edition fans were hoping for—for now, you can only pre-order the Standard and Ultimate Editions—and it's unclear if Rockstar will announce another edition, but we're assuming not at this point.
Even more GTA 6 merchandise doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility in the lead-up to the game's November 19 release, as Rockstar recently unveiled Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, the official soundtrack that will launch alongside the game.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.