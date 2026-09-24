Norway vs Denmark Free Streams: TV Channels, Live Streams & Kick-Off Time for Nations League 2026/27 Opener

Watch Norway vs Denmark in the Nations League as two dark horses for the competition face off in Oslo.

Norway made waves at the 2026 World Cup, making it all the way to the quarter finals before being defeated by Thomas Tuchel's England side. Erling Haaland was at the heart of that successful campaign, and the Man City ace has started this season strong so we expect to see him on the scoresheet for this game.

Denmark, meanwhile, were unable to qualify for the World Cup. The Danes do, however, have talent like Rasmus Hojlund, Mikkel Damsgaard, and Patrick Dorgu among their ranks, so we shouldn't discount them just yet.

Can Norway continue their resurgence as the strongest Scandinavian team through this Nations League clash, or will Denmark get back on top?

Here's how to watch Norway vs Denmark in the Nations League from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Norway vs Denmark for free?

L'Equipe Live Foot in France will show a stream of Norway vs Denmark for free.

Traveling outside France? You can use a VPN to watch unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch Norway vs Denmark live streams

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How to watch Norway vs Denmark live streams in the USA

In the US, you can watch Norway vs Denmark on Fox Sports 1 and Fox One.

Fox One carries the FS1 channel and will therefore have this game live.

Alternatively, you can access FS1 via a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, Sling, Fubo, DirecTV Stream or Hulu + Live TV.

Abroad? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from the US to unlock your free stream.

How to watch Norway vs Denmark live streams in the UK

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You can watch Norway vs Denmark on Prime Video in the UK.

Access is based on a PPV basis with £2.49 the fee you will have to fork out.

The solution? Explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Norway vs Denmark live streams in Canada

DAZN will broadcast Norway vs Denmark in Canada.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home to tap in to your home stream on DAZN.

How to watch Norway vs Denmark live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

beIN Sports are showing Norway vs Denmark in Australia with subscriptions starting at $16.99/month. Right now you can get a 7-day free trial as well.

The beIN Sports 2 channel is the one you will need to stream this Scandinavian derby.

Missing the game because you're abroad? Use a VPN to log in to your beIN Sports account.

What is the Norway vs Denmark start time? Norway vs Denmark kicks off at 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Thursday, September 24. That's 4.45am AEST on Friday, September 25 in Australia.

What is the Norway vs Denmark head-to-head? Norway vs Denmark have faced each other a whopping 86 times in their history, which makes sense given they are local rivals. Denmark have the upper hand over years with 52 wins, while Norway have won 22. There have been 12 draws between the two nations. The two nations last met in 2024, with Denmark winning 3-1 in a friendly.