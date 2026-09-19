Millwall vs West Ham Free Streams: TV Channels, Kick-Off Time and Streaming Details for Dockers Derby in EFL Championship

Millwall vs West Ham: Saturday, September 19

Kick-Off: 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET / 4.30am AEST

Watch for free: ITVX (UK) / CBS Sports Golazo Network (US)

(UK) / (US) Abroad? Use NordVPN to unblock your free stream

The Millwall vs West Ham live stream is one of the standout fixtures taking place in the English Football League this weekend. It is fair to say there is no love lost between these two teams, whose last meeting was back in 2012. Expect fireworks at The Den.

West Ham have made a strong start to the Championship season and lead the way after seven rounds of fixtures. Nuno Espírito Santo has several players of Premier League quality at his disposal, not least captain Jarrod Bowen, who four goals to his name already in Championship this season. It is therefore no surprise that West Ham sit at the summit of the standings. However, this will be a real test in southeast London.

Millwall finished third last term, before losing to Hull City in the semi-finals of the play-offs. A top-eight finish is the aim once again this season, although the Lions are working on a relatively tight budget. Visiting teams do not relish going to The Den, though, and a fierce atmosphere is guaranteed when West Ham arrive on Saturday.

Read on to find out how to watch the Millwall vs West Ham 2026/27 live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Millwall vs West Ham for free

For fans in the UK, Millwall vs West Ham is being broadcast for free on ITV1 and ITVX.

Just sign up for a free ITVX account to stream the match on your mobile, desktop or via the ITV app.

Alternatively, those in the US can stream at no cost on CBS Sports Golazo Network who offer select free game that Paramount+ show. No account or sign-up is required.

We recommend NordVPN to unblock your geo-restricted stream if you're usually based in the UK or US but are away this weekend.

How to watch Millwall vs West Ham from anywhere

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How to watch Millwall vs West Ham live streams in the USA

CBS's streaming service Paramount Plus is the place to catch Millwall vs West Ham.

Paramount+ subscriptions start at $8.99/month, rising to $13.99 to remove ads. You can also get a Paramount+ trial with Walmart+ for $1 with this sneaky trick we found.

As alluded to before you can also watch for free via CBS Sports Golazo Network should you not have a Paramount+ subscription.

We recommend NordVPN if you're outside the country for the vital clash.

How to watch Millwall vs West Ham live streams in the UK

The EFL Championship game between Millwall vs West Ham will be shown on ITV and Sky Sports in the UK.

Sky Sports packages start from £20 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass or £34.99 monthly if you are looking to catch all of the games.

Alternatively, you can watch the game for free on ITV1 and ITVX.

Not in the UK? Use NordVPN to access your usual EFL Championship streams.

How to watch Millwall vs West Ham live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Millwall vs West Ham live stream.

DAZN plans start at CA$24.99/month and you can also watch the Champions League, Europa League, Carabao Cup and the Bundesliga.

Traveling outside the Great White North? Make sure to use a VPN so you don't miss out.

How to watch Millwall vs West Ham live streams in Australia

In Australia, Millwall vs West Ham is exclusive to beIN Sports, which offers new users a 7-day FREE trial.

You can add beIN Sports to most TV packages, or sign up as a standalone subscription. It costs AU$16.99 month or AU$169.99 for a year, once that week-long trial ends.

Not in Australia at the moment? Then you'll need a VPN to watch all the big games as if you were back home. We recommend NordVPN.