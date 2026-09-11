How to watch Fremantle vs Geelong for FREE: Live streams & TV channels for AFL 2026 Semi-Final
The Cats visit the Dockers at the Optus Stadium, aiming to dump the minor premiers out
- Watch Fremantle vs Geelong FREE on 7Plus (Australia)
- Unlock your stream with NordVPN (save 75%)
- Fremantle vs Geelong kick-off: Fri, Sep 11 at 6.10am ET / 11.10am BST / 8.10pm AEST
Watch Fremantle vs Geelong live streams from the Optus Stadium as the minor premiers try to avoid an AFL 2026 exit at the earliest opportunity, against the visiting Cats. The Semi-Final winner goes through to the Preliminary Final next week, the loser is out.
The Dockers had enjoyed a club-record 19 home-and-away wins in the regular season but defeat last weekend by Hawthorn was a stunning first home reverse of the season in Perth. Justin Longmuir's side must now go the long way round to reach a first Preliminary Final since 2015 after the minor premiers lost their third match from four. Josh Treacy endured a bit of a shocker last week – failing to take a mark for just the second time in his 104-game career – but the key forward is determined to prove his elite smarts and bounce back in this crunch clash.
The Cats finished fifth in the ladder and now seek their 12th prelim since coach Chris Scott took the reins in 2011. Geelong are full of experience and last weekend won seven straights games by an average of 35 points. Against the in-form Carlton, last year's runners-up really stepped and they will want to quieten the crowd early in Perth and put pressure on a Fremantle side that seemed to wilt last time out. Captain Patrick Dangerfield is a big-game player, much-needed too as Max Holmes and Jeremy Cameron have fitness concerns.
The winner goes through to face Hawthorn.
Read on as we explain how to watch Fremantle vs Geelong for free in the AFL 2026 Semi-Final.
Can you watch Fremantle vs Geelong for free?
Yes. Fremantle vs Geelong is being shown on free-to-air Channel 7 in Australia, with live streaming available via 7Plus.
Outside of Australia? You can use a VPN to watch Fremantle vs Geelong for free on 7Plus.
How to watch Fremantle vs Geelong from anywhere
A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 75% off.
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How to watch Fremantle vs Geelong live streams in the US
US viewers can watch live Fremantle vs Geelong coverage on FS2.
If you don't have the channels on cable, FS2 is carried by Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, each of which offers a free trial to new users.
Traveling away from the US? Use a VPN while you're abroad to unlock your stream.
How to watch Fremantle vs Geelong live streams in the UK
Fremantle vs Geelong is being shown on TNT Sports 1 in the UK.
You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.
If you're out of the UK but still want to watch the game on TNT Sports, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.
How to watch Fremantle vs Geelong live streams in Australia
Free-to-air Channel 7 is showing Fremantle vs Geelong in all regions of Australia, with live streaming available via 7Plus.
Just create an account using a valid Australia postcode (e.g. 2042).
Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.
How to watch Fremantle vs Geelong live streams in Canada
AFL fans in Canada can watch Fremantle vs Geelong on TSN2.
If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$24.99 a month to access what goes out on regular TSN.
If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.
What is the Fremantle vs Geelong start time?
The scheduled Fremantle vs Geelong kick-off time on Friday, September 11, is 6.10pm AWST local time in Perth, which is 6.10am ET / 3.10am PT / 11.10am BST / 8.10pm AEST.
Can I watch Fremantle vs Geelong on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, 7Plus has a dedicated app.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Andy Murray is an award-winning writer and columnist, voted the Consumer Journalist of the Year at the 2015 PPA New Talent Awards. A fluent Spanish speaker and former semi-professional footballer, he was senior staff writer of world-leading football magazine FourFourTwo from 2012 to 2019 and continues to write and edit for them, national newspapers, websites, the Olympic Games and Premier League clubs.
An avid music lover since an existential introduction to The Bends by Radiohead aged 10, he has been a Glastonbury regular for decades and always lends an ear to the latest tech. For the past three years, he has tested products, subedited reviews and delved deep into the minutiae of VPNs for TechRadar.
He is not a famous tennis player.
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