How to watch Fremantle vs Geelong for FREE: Live streams & TV channels for AFL 2026 Semi-Final

Watch Fremantle vs Geelong FREE on 7Plus (Australia)

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Fremantle vs Geelong kick-off: Fri, Sep 11 at 6.10am ET / 11.10am BST / 8.10pm AEST

Watch Fremantle vs Geelong live streams from the Optus Stadium as the minor premiers try to avoid an AFL 2026 exit at the earliest opportunity, against the visiting Cats. The Semi-Final winner goes through to the Preliminary Final next week, the loser is out.

The Dockers had enjoyed a club-record 19 home-and-away wins in the regular season but defeat last weekend by Hawthorn was a stunning first home reverse of the season in Perth. Justin Longmuir's side must now go the long way round to reach a first Preliminary Final since 2015 after the minor premiers lost their third match from four. Josh Treacy endured a bit of a shocker last week – failing to take a mark for just the second time in his 104-game career – but the key forward is determined to prove his elite smarts and bounce back in this crunch clash.

The Cats finished fifth in the ladder and now seek their 12th prelim since coach Chris Scott took the reins in 2011. Geelong are full of experience and last weekend won seven straights games by an average of 35 points. Against the in-form Carlton, last year's runners-up really stepped and they will want to quieten the crowd early in Perth and put pressure on a Fremantle side that seemed to wilt last time out. Captain Patrick Dangerfield is a big-game player, much-needed too as Max Holmes and Jeremy Cameron have fitness concerns.

The winner goes through to face Hawthorn.

Read on as we explain how to watch Fremantle vs Geelong for free in the AFL 2026 Semi-Final.

Can you watch Fremantle vs Geelong for free?

Yes. Fremantle vs Geelong is being shown on free-to-air Channel 7 in Australia, with live streaming available via 7Plus.

Outside of Australia? You can use a VPN to watch Fremantle vs Geelong for free on 7Plus.

How to watch Fremantle vs Geelong from anywhere

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How to watch Fremantle vs Geelong live streams in the US

US viewers can watch live Fremantle vs Geelong coverage on FS2.

If you don't have the channels on cable, FS2 is carried by Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, each of which offers a free trial to new users.

Traveling away from the US? Use a VPN while you're abroad to unlock your stream.

How to watch Fremantle vs Geelong live streams in the UK

Fremantle vs Geelong is being shown on TNT Sports 1 in the UK.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

If you're out of the UK but still want to watch the game on TNT Sports, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Fremantle vs Geelong live streams in Australia

Free-to-air Channel 7 is showing Fremantle vs Geelong in all regions of Australia, with live streaming available via 7Plus.

Just create an account using a valid Australia postcode (e.g. 2042).

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Fremantle vs Geelong live streams in Canada

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AFL fans in Canada can watch Fremantle vs Geelong on TSN2.

If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$24.99 a month to access what goes out on regular TSN.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Fremantle vs Geelong start time? The scheduled Fremantle vs Geelong kick-off time on Friday, September 11, is 6.10pm AWST local time in Perth, which is 6.10am ET / 3.10am PT / 11.10am BST / 8.10pm AEST.

Can I watch Fremantle vs Geelong on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, 7Plus has a dedicated app.