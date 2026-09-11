Solheim Cup 2026 live stream: how to watch Europe vs USA anywhere, schedule, preview

Watch Solheim Cup 2026 live streams as Angela Stanford's Team USA attempt to win the title on European soil for the first time in more than a decade, while Anna Nordqvist's Europeans try to wrestle back the trophy they held for three consecutive editions until they were beaten in Gainesville two years ago.

It was beginning to feel like the US may never win a Solheim Cup again until captain Stacy Lewis finally got the job done by a three-point margin at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club – Lilia Vu holding her nerve and holing a two-foot putt to seal things. She misses out this year after struggling with injuries, but the US team includes the sport's biggest star. World No.1 Nelly Korda has had a season to remember, winning the US Women's Open and Chevron Championship. Lauren Coughlin, Angel Yin and rookie Auston Kim have also shown good form in the lead-up.

Team Europe's charge will be led by two English players in Charley Hull and debutant Lottie Woad, both ranked in the world's top 10. Hull and Spaniard Carlota Ciganda are by far the most experienced players heading to the Bernardus Golf Club, with seven Solheim Cup appearances apiece. Nordqvist will hope that makes up for the relative inexperience of other team members, with four rookies including 21-year-old captain's pick Nastasia Nadaud.

It's a race to 14.5 points to win, 14 is enough for the US to retain the cup. We begin on Friday morning with the foursomes.

Here's where to watch Solheim Cup 2026 live streams online from anywhere, together with a schedule and full team lists.

Can I watch Solheim Cup 2026 for free?

While there aren't any free broadcasters of the Solheim Cup 2026 as such, there are still ways you can watch for without cost in certain territories.

In the United States, the Golf Channel is the exclusive home of Solheim Cup, which can be accessed via 'over the top' streaming providers that offer free trials such as YouTube TV (21 days free) or Hulu + Live TV (3 days).

Similarly, if you're in Australia you can watch all of the action with a trial to Kayo Sports (7 days).

Traveling overseas right now? You can use a VPN to watch Solheim Cup golf for as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Solheim Cup 2026 from anywhere

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How to watch Solheim Cup 2026 live streams in the US

Solheim Cup 2026 coverage in the US will be carried by the Golf Channel. You can log in with your TV provider to watch live on golfchannel.com.

Cut the cord? The Golf Channel appears in plans from OTT cable alternatives such as YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, both of which offer a limited-time free trial to new users.

If you're traveling outside of the US, you can make use of NordVPN to catch the action on your chosen streaming avenue.

How to watch Solheim Cup 2026 live streams in the UK

The 2026 Solheim Cup is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK. Coverage will be shown across its Sky Sports Main Event and Golf channels.

Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month for existing users, or £35 if you're new. Or you can use a more flexible Now Sports membership, starting at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.

Free highlights will be shown via the BBC iPlayer from 8pm on Friday and Saturday, and 7pm on Sunday.

If you're on holiday outside the UK, you can use NordVPN to access your Sky Go or Now account.

How to watch Solheim Cup 2026 live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Solheim Cup 2026 is being televised on Fox Sports via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports starts at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial. Or you can get your first month for AU$1.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Solheim Cup live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

Can I watch Solheim Cup 2026 live streams in Canada?

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like any Canadian broadcaster has picked up the rights to the Solheim Cup. TSN carried the event two years ago, but the 2026 event does not appear in its listings.

Visiting Canada from elsewhere and want to watch your Solheim Cup streams? Simply use a VPN to watch as normal.

Solheim Cup 2026 FAQs

What is the Solheim Cup 2026 schedule? Day 1 – Friday, September 11

Foursome Matches – From 1.40am ET / 6.40am BST

Fourball Matches – From 7.05am ET / 12.05pm BST Day 2 – Saturday, September 12

Foursome Matches – From 1.40am ET / 6.40am BST

Fourball Matches – From 7.05am ET / 12.05pm BST Day 3 – Sunday, September 13

12 Singles Matches – From 5.10am ET / 10.10am BST

What are the Solheim Cup 2026 teams? Team Europe (captain: Anna Nordqvist)

1. Charley Hull (England)

2. Esther Henseleit (Germany)

3. Lottie Woad (England)

4. Maja Stark (Sweden)

5. Céline Boutier (France)

6. Carlota Ciganda (Spain)

7. Linn Grant (Sweden)

8. Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Denmark)

9. Leona Maguire (Republic of Ireland)

10. Julia López Ramírez (Spain)

11. Nastasia Nadaud (France)

12. Mimi Rhodes (England) Team USA (captain: Angela Stanford)

1. Nelly Korda

2. Angel Yin

3. Jennifer Kupcho

4. Yealimi Noh

5. Auston Kim

6. Lauren Coughlin

7. Allisen Corpuz

8. Andrea Lee

9. Alison Lee

10. Lindy Duncan

11. Rose Zhang

12. Megan Khang

What is the Solheim Cup location for 2026? The Solheim Cup will make its debut in the Netherlands in 2026, taking place at the Bernardus Golf Club near Den Bosch.

Can I follow Solheim Cup 2026 on my mobile? Of course! Each of the major broadcasters has streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. So that includes the Golf Channel app and Sky Go in the UK. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key Solheim Cup moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@thesolheimcup) and YouTube (@TheSolheimCup).