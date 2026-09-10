The US Navy approved Rolls Royce engines for autonomous surface vessels

The certified engines can support missions lasting up to 30 days

Series 4000 engines completed two separate 720-hour durability trials

The US Navy has approved Rolls-Royce marine engines for unmanned vessels capable of operating for periods reaching 30 days without crews onboard.

The certification covers mtu Series 4000 and Series 2000 engines following tests examining their suitability for extended autonomous naval missions.

The approval comes as the Navy expands its use of unmanned surface vessels for missions where keeping sailors away from danger remains important.

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Rolls Royce engines clear tests for autonomous vessels

The Series 4000 completed two separate 720-hour durability assessments before receiving approval for propulsion and onboard electricity generation duties.

That engine can deliver as much as 4,300 kilowatts for propulsion while providing up to 3,000 kilowatts through its electrical generation system.

The smaller Series 2000 gained approval after component checks and operational trials, allowing it to provide propulsion output reaching 1,939 kilowatts.

Both engine families can now support Navy vessels designed for lengthy missions without requiring people aboard for routine maintenance or repairs.

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The certification followed requirements established through the National Defense Authorization Act, which sets conditions governing equipment used within autonomous military platforms.

The Navy has already begun deploying unmanned boats, including Sea Hunter vessels fitted with twin mtu 12V 2000 engines supplied by Rolls Royce.

That deployment gives the newly approved engines a direct connection with the Navy's growing fleet of vessels designed for remote operations.

The company says its propulsion systems have supported naval operations for decades, while newer autonomous missions create different demands for endurance.

“For decades, mtu engines have been trusted to provide reliable, mission ready power for our crews at sea,” said Scott Hanson, vice president of governmental sales at Rolls Royce Power Systems North America.

Longer missions create new demands for naval engines

The ability to keep a vessel operating for 30 days without onboard personnel changes how the Navy can use unmanned surface craft.

Such vessels can remain at sea for extended periods while avoiding the accommodation, support, and immediate safety requirements associated with crewed naval platforms.

Rolls-Royce said the certification gives the Navy additional options as unmanned vessels become part of its wider fleet plans.

The company also supplies propulsion equipment for several unmanned aircraft, including the MQ 4C Triton and MQ 25A Stingray platforms.

Its portfolio also includes engines used by the United States Air Force's RQ 4 Global Hawk unmanned aircraft.

The latest approval therefore extends an existing relationship between Rolls Royce and American military programmes into autonomous maritime operations.

The certification does not mean every unmanned vessel using these engines will automatically achieve 30-day endurance during actual missions.

Actual operating duration can vary according to vessel design, speed, weather, payload, fuel capacity, mission demands, and maintenance requirements.

For the Navy, the immediate significance lies in having certified propulsion options for vessels expected to spend longer periods operating without crews.

As more unmanned boats enter service, engine reliability will remain important because failures far from support facilities can impede mission success.

Via The Drone Front

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