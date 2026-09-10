Fake GTA 6 malware is on the rise as release date nears — here are some of the worst scams to look out for

Huntress warns fake GTA 6 ISOs spreading malware ahead of official Nov 19, 2026 release

Packages deliver RATs, infostealers, and Chaos ransomware disguised as game installers

Users urged to avoid pirated downloads; infected systems should be reimaged and credentials reset

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), one of the most anticipated computer games of all time, is due to launch on November 19, 2026 - so everything found online before that is almost certainly malware.

This is the warning sent out by security researchers Huntress, which said it recently saw one variant deploying all sorts of filth, from remote access trojans (RAT), across infostealers, to full-blown ransomware encryptors.

The story behind GTA 6

GTA 6 is a third-person action-adventure and open-world gam developed by Rockstar Games, which egan preliminary work more than a decade ago, and has allegedly spent more than a billion dollars during that decade and a half, which would make it, by far, the most expensive game ever developed.

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It is also a sequel to GTA 5, a game that was sold in more than 230 million copies around the world, which made it one of the most popular games of all time.

In late August 2026, someone going by the alias LEEK claimed to have obtained a working, playable build of the game, roughly six months before the official release. They posted numerous screenshots and videos of them playing the game, even writing their nickname onto a wall, using a rifle to prove the authenticity. Truth be told, even without this, people would have still probably searched for, and downloaded, fake installers. This only made the problem worse.

And a major problem, it definitely is. Huntress is now saying it is seeing websites ranking relatively high (through SEO poisoning), offering for download an ISO of the game. Similar ISOs are circulating around different gaming forums, torrenting sites, and social media channels.

An ISO file is a digital copy of an entire disc, such as a CD, DVD, or Blu-ray, stored as one file. Users can download an ISO (which can weigh tens or hundreds of gigabytes), mount it into a virtual drive, and the computer will treat it like a physical disc.

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Huntress found some ISOs weighing more than 100GB which was done just to make it seem authentic - the actual malware was “a factor smaller”. The ISOs they analyzed contained multiple variants, including NJRAT and CDRAT (two remote access trojans), Mercurial Grabber (an infostealer grabbing Roblox Studio cookies, Minecraft session data, Discord tokens, Chrome passwords and cookies, system information, IP addresses, and geolocation, Windows product keys, and screenshots), and Chaos Ransomware. The package also contained a legitimate, regular browser - “Just for kicks,” apparently.

A plausible failure

During the “game” installation, the installer displays a message in Russian, saying the product is unlicensed and that there is a good chance it won’t run. If that happens, the user is told to reach out to a specific Gmail address to receive an “updated crack”. After the installation completes, the victim will get that exact popup, saying “License not found”. All of this is just a smoke screen, to make the victim not suspicious as to why the “game” won’t run.

There is no way of telling how many people fell for the ruse and installed malware on their devices. Huntress says that generally speaking, trying to download cracked and pirated software is a bad idea, which is even worse if the game in question has not yet been released.

“This is fertile ground for scams and threat actors attempting to take advantage of the impatient and overeager,” the researchers said.

The good news is that all of the malware being distributed there is not new. Some of the variants contained in the ISOs are several years old, meaning most antivirus programs, such as Windows Defender for example, can easily detect it and stop it from compromising the system.

Those that do end up infected should disconnect the machine from the internet, reset all passwords, enable 2FA wherever possible, and do a complete reimage of the compromised system.

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