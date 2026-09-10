AMD is putting data center-class AI hardware inside a desktop workstation

The Halo Station combines 96 CPU cores with four powerful AI accelerators

Up to 2.6TB of memory gives enormous AI models more local headroom

AMD's Threadripper Halo Station could become one of the most extreme desktop workstations ever built for demanding artificial intelligence workloads.

The device combines a 96-core processor with AMD Instinct accelerators and a huge memory pool designed for large local models.

Unlike conventional workstations, AMD is building this system around data center-class computing hardware inside a single deskside machine.

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AMD packs data center hardware into a desktop

At the heart of the Halo Station is the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9995WX, based on AMD's Zen 5 architecture and carrying 192 threads.

AMD lists up to 2TB of RDIMM system memory, while the accelerator side can add as much as 576GB of HBM3e memory.

Together, the system's CPU and accelerator memory can reach 2.6TB, giving large AI models far more room to run locally.

AMD also claims up to 16.4TB/s of combined memory bandwidth, giving large datasets rapid access to both system and accelerator memory.

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The accelerator configuration can use four Instinct MI350P units, with each device carrying 144GB of HBM3e memory and 4TB/s bandwidth.

That design gives the machine a far larger high-speed memory pool than typical professional desktops built around a single graphics card.

AMD compares the system with Nvidia's DGX Station, whose GB300 platform offers 748GB of coherent memory across its CPU and GPU resources.

The comparison shows why AMD is focusing heavily on memory capacity, rather than treating processor core count as the main selling point.

A machine with this much memory can keep larger models and datasets close to the compute hardware instead of constantly shifting them elsewhere.

Halo Station is built for local AI work

AMD says the workstation is intended for researchers, model developers, engineers, creators, and organizations that need intensive workloads handled locally.

Its main role is running, training, and fine-tuning large AI models that would normally require access to expensive remote computing infrastructure.

The system can handle frontier-class models while supporting hundreds of AI agents operating within the same local environment.

That capability makes it useful for development tasks where repeated cloud transfers create delays, added costs, or data control concerns.

AMD also says the design allows sensitive data and intellectual property to remain on premises instead of moving through external cloud services.

The company unveiled a prototype at IFA 2026, with commercial availability planned for 2027.

AMD senior vice president Jack Huynh described the device as “the most powerful workstation in the world,” emphasizing its unusual computing scale.

Industry estimates suggest fully equipped systems could cost around $150,000, although AMD has not announced an official retail price.

Rack-mounted systems can cost far more than desktop workstations, so the Halo Station is not necessarily the world's most expensive computer.

The estimated price reflects the cost of combining a high-end CPU with multiple AI accelerators and several terabytes of memory.

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