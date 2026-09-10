The iPhone 18 Pro was unveiled at yesterday's Surprise and Shine event, and if you've decided this is the smartphone for you, now's the time to get a case sorted. After all, this new handset isn't cheap, and if you're investing all that cash you'll want to take precautions against bumps, scrapes and scratches.

You can pick up cases from no-name brands for ultra-cheap prices at Amazon, but if you're serious about protecting your new iPhone 18 Pro, I wouldn't recommend it. I'd spend a bit more to pick up a case from a trustworthy brand, so you'll know it'll be good quality. Below, I've rounded up my favorite cases from my favorite brands — there are options direct from Apple, as well as CASETiFY, Mous, OtterBox, Snakehive and Spigen.

Each offers different things — some are more robust, some have fun designs, and some have useful extras like built-in grips and stands. I've added a little brand overview to the start of each section to help you make sense of the different ranges (because, let's face it, most of these look roughly the same).

Not bought your phone yet? Here are our iPhone 19 Pro first impressions, and a guide to Apple iPhone 18 Pro preorders.

Official Apple iPhone 18 Pro cases

At time of collecting this Collection, there are a couple of official Apple cases available for the iPhone 18 Pro. The TechWoven case is made from a custom woven technical fabric, created using 100% recycled polyester. It's available in a range of colors. If you'd prefer to let the color of the phone itself shine through, you'll be better off with the Clear case, crafted from "optically clear polycarbonate and flexible materials".

CASETiFY iPhone 18 Pro cases

CASETiFY is a great brand to look at if you want fun designs. Its main collection is the Impact range, which is designed as a strong all-rounder. If you'd like more protection, there's the Ultra Impact case, which adds bumpers to the corners. You can also choose to add a stand, which takes the form of a hinged frame around the camera array.

If you really want to be able to throw your phone around, there's the Bounce case, with even bigger corner bumpers (this one doesn't seem to be available for the iPhone 18 yet, but I assume it'll arrive soon). All of these cases are available with a wide variety of different patterns and designs on their back panels.

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The Ripple case range is made from soft-touch silicone, with a subtle rippled effect on the back panel. It's available in a selection of colors. Finally, the Alloy Ripple case has the same design but fashioned from aluminum.

Mous iPhone 18 Pro cases

Mous makes a selection of sleek, streamlined cases. There aren't tons of patterns to choose from, but the build quality is premium. The brand's flagship case is the Limitless, but it also has a transparent Clarity case, a new Super Thin with two molded plastics fused for extra resilience, a barely-there Ultra Thin Aramid case, and an IntraLock case with patented mechanical mounting, designed for use on bikes and the like.

OtterBox iPhone 18 Pro cases

OtterBox makes a few different case ranges, a number of which have added features like built-in grips and stands. The Defender Series case is built for maximum protection against drops and scrapes. The Commuter Series has special grippy sections and/or a retractable finger grip for secure, single-handed use, while the Symmetry Series features a 360-degree swivel stand / finger loop.

The minimalist Lumen Series is ideal if you want something streamlined, and the Sole Series comes with ridged tread around the case edge and fun, distinctive designs.

Snakehive iPhone 18 Pro cases

Snakehive specializes in high quality leather products. It makes a slim leather case in a few different colors, and a leather wallet case in a few colors, and that's it.

Spigen iPhone 18 Pro cases

Spigen makes a wide range of case options, with a particular focus on rugged protection. The core range has 'Armor' on the end: the Optik Armor has a sliding lens cover, Tough Armor T has a triple-layer build and built-in kickstand, Rugged Armor uses flexible TPU, Core Armor is streamlined with a grippy finish, and Slim Armor is an even more minimalist option.

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