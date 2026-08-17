The Pixel 11 Pro is one the new additions to Google's flagship phone lineup, sitting alongside the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold (we've tried them all out, and were impressed). The Pro's screen is the same 6.3-inch size as the standard Pixel 11, but is brighter and higher-resolution. The build quality of the phone is also a step up over the basic model, and the rear camera setup is more advanced too.

If you've decided this is the phone for you and you've taken advantage of one of the Pixel 11 Pro preorder deals, now's the time to get a case sorted. Below, I've rounded up a selection of my favorites, in the US and in the UK.

My go-to brands for reliable, tough cases are Otterbox and Spigen. Those cases are generally on the pricier side, so I've included some cheap-and-cheerful Amazon alternatives. These tend to come from weird, no-name brands, so quality can be hit-and-miss. I've stuck to the options that come backed with reassuring reviews. And I've also thrown in a selection of fun cases from Casetify, which is the best place to look for quirky options to add some personality to your phone.

US cases

UK cases

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