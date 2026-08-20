On the hunt for a Google Pixel 11 Pro XL case? I'm here to help. I've sifted through the sea of options on the market to find the options that will actually keep your phone protected — and looking good at the same time. You'll find my top picks in the US and in the UK below.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL is one of the new models announced in August 2026. The Pro XL is the big-screen option, with a 6.8-inch display. It sits alongside the standard Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro, both of which have a 6.3-inch screen. (We've tried them all out, and were impressed.) If you haven't yet made your phone purchase, our Pixel 11 series deals roundup will point you to the best places to buy one.

Back to the cases, though. Amazon is inundated with cheap, no-brand options, which might be fine for a bit, but if you want to get serious about protecting your phone it's worth paying a bit more for a trusted brand. Spigen, Mous and OtterBox are all known for quality and reliability, and all are available via Amazon as well as though their own sites. For quirky designs, my go-to is CASETiFY, and for leather covers and wallet-style cases, take a look at Snakehive. Scroll down for a selection of my favorite Google Pixel 11 Pro XL cases (or for the smaller model, head to my Google Pixel 11 Pro case roundup).

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL cases: US

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL cases: UK

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