NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, October 2 (game #943)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, October 1 (game #942).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #943) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… On the sly

NYT Strands today (game #943) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SKINT

FISH

NEEDS

SAVE

GOAT

NEAT

NYT Strands today (game #943) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 14 letters

NYT Strands today (game #943) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 5th row • Last side: left, 8th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #943) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #943, are…

SHIFTY

COVERT

DEVIOUS

STEALTHY

FURTIVE

SPANGRAM: SNEAKINGAROUND

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

I’m not saying that today’s words were hidden in a particular STEALTHY or COVERT way but after getting SHIFTY I hit a blank and resorted to our pal the hint to get moving.

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Today’s words can be interpreted in several opposite ways. The first, is as creepy; the kinds of activities a nosey parker or, worse, a Peeping Tom might employ. Alternatively, they can be looked on more positively as the kind of skills a military operative might employ in an undercover operation — not that the Marines are likely to call what they do SNEAKING AROUND!

Today was also notable for an excellent spangram that snailed back on itself — kudos if you spotted it first.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, October 1, game #942)

BREAK

CRUMBLE

COLLAPSE

DISSOLVE

FRAGMENT

SPANGRAM: BEYONDREPAIR