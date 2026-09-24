NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, September 25 (game #936)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, September 24 (game #935).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #936) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… 1x1, etc…

NYT Strands today (game #936) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BEST

REST

FARE

BARE

THEY

STIR

NYT Strands today (game #936) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 12 letters

NYT Strands today (game #936) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 4th row • Last side: left, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #936) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #936, are…

NINE

TWENTYFIVE

FOUR

EIGHTYONE

THIRTYSIX

SPANGRAM: SQUARENUMBER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Is it just me or is this game missing a few words?

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We have FOUR, which is the SQUARENUMBER of two, and NINE (the square of three), but then we miss sixteen (the square of four) before jumping back in again with TWENTYFIVE (the square of five) and THIRTYSIX (the square of six). However, we then skip seven and eight, before resuming with EIGHTYONE, the square of nine.

Maybe I'm overthinking this…

Anyway, this quibble aside, the hardest aspect of this game was trying to find the non-game words for this column. There really were barely any, so I hope you didn’t need hints.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, September 24, game #935)

SANDBOX

TREEHOUSE

SWINGS

POOL

TRAMPOLINE

FORT

SPANGRAM: BACKYARD