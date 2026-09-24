NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, September 25 (game #1202)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, September 24 (game #1201).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1202) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

RATHER

BOUGIE

GENIUS

SPRING

BORDER

RATCHET

SWANK

SAVAGE

CLASSY

LEVY

PENDULUM

FANCY

ESCAPEMENT

POSH

FOAMILY

AYKROYD

NYT Connections today (game #1202) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Classy stuff

Classy stuff GREEN: Elements of a timepiece

Elements of a timepiece BLUE: Daniels of note

Daniels of note PURPLE: Ranked with added character

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1202) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: LUXE

LUXE GREEN: PARTS OF A MECHANICAL CLOCK

PARTS OF A MECHANICAL CLOCK BLUE: FAMOUS DANS

FAMOUS DANS PURPLE: TAXONOMIC RANKS PLUS A LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1202) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1202, are…

YELLOW: LUXE: BOUGIE, FANCY, POSH, SWANK

BOUGIE, FANCY, POSH, SWANK GREEN: PARTS OF A MECHANICAL CLOCK: ESCAPEMENT, PENDULUM, RATCHET, SPRING

ESCAPEMENT, PENDULUM, RATCHET, SPRING BLUE: FAMOUS DANS: AYKROYD, LEVY, RATHER, SAVAGE

AYKROYD, LEVY, RATHER, SAVAGE PURPLE: TAXONOMIC RANKS PLUS A LETTER: BORDER, CLASSY, FOAMILY, GENIUS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

The tile AYKROYD surely meant that we were looking for FAMOUS DANS, but after linking LEVY and RATHER I hit a blank, so decided this was a group I would come back to.

Ruling out the possibility that SWANK was about famous Hilarys, I took the obvious path and ended up with the yellow group of LUXE in its rightful place as the first thing I put together.

After this, though, I went off script and guessed the purple group of TAXONOMIC RANKS PLUS A LETTER (when you see them you see them) before returning to my collection of Daniels and taking a punt on SAVAGE, whom I now know is a purveyor of “no-nonsense sex and relationship advice”.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, September 24, 2026, game #1201)

YELLOW: PARTS OF A VAMPIRE COSTUME: CAPE, FACE PAINT, FAKE BLOOD, FANGS

CAPE, FACE PAINT, FAKE BLOOD, FANGS GREEN: THINGS WITH SPRING/S: BOBBLEHEAD, POGO STICK, SNAKES IN A CAN, TRAMPOLINE

BOBBLEHEAD, POGO STICK, SNAKES IN A CAN, TRAMPOLINE BLUE: FEATURING POINTING: CREATION OF ADAM, FOAM FINGER, I'M WITH STUPID SHIRT, UNCLE SAM

CREATION OF ADAM, FOAM FINGER, I'M WITH STUPID SHIRT, UNCLE SAM PURPLE: ANAGRAMS: BEER HAT, BREATHE, HERB TEA, THE BEAR