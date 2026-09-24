FEVM FA80G mini PC packs a desktop Ryzen 9 9950X3D inside a 2.6-liter chassis

The FA80G pairs AMD’s gaming-focused processor with Nvidia’s 24GB mobile flagship

Nvidia gives the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU 150W inside this compact system

FEVM has unveiled a new compact desktop system pairing the Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor with a 24GB RTX 5090 Laptop GPU.

The pairing sits inside FEVM's FA80G chassis, a compact system built around AMD's AM5 desktop platform rather than mobile silicon components.

The flagship processor contains 16 cores, reaches 5.7GHz and carries 144MB of cache through AMD’s 3D V Cache technology.

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Ryzen 9 9950X3D and RTX 5090 pack serious power

FEVM allows the processor to receive up to 90W, while the accompanying RTX 5090 Laptop GPU can receive up to 150W.

Nvidia’s mobile graphics processor has 10,496 CUDA cores, 24GB of GDDR7 memory and 896GB/s memory bandwidth.

It also supports hardware ray tracing, DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation, giving the FA80G several features associated with current high-end PC gaming.

The desktop processor is equally important, as the 9950X3D is designed for high-performance gaming workloads rather than conventional mobile computing.

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This mini PC also supports up to 128GB of DDR5 memory via two slots, while two M.2 2280 connectors support drives reaching 4TB.

FEVM separates processor and graphics cooling, assigning four heat pipes to each component across the device’s internal thermal arrangement.

The company rates full load noise at 42dB, with CPU temperatures below 85°C and GPU temperatures below 80°C.

For connectivity, this device includes HDMI 2.0, HDMI 2.1, two DisplayPort 2.0 outputs, USB-C, USB-A, an SD reader and dual 2.5GbE.

FEVM has the hardware for a serious M5 Ultra gaming comparison

In comparison to Apple’s top M5 Ultra Mac Studio, the FA80G takes a more conventional high-end PC approach to gaming hardware.

The M5 Ultra offers up to 36 CPU cores, 80 GPU cores, 512GB unified memory and 1.2TB/s memory bandwidth.

Apple also includes hardware-accelerated ray tracing, Neural Accelerators and a 32-core Neural Engine within its highest M5 Ultra configuration.

Those specs give the Mac Studio substantial graphics and compute resources for professional rendering, video production and artificial intelligence workloads.

For gaming, however, the FA80G CPU and GPU combo fits the Windows PC gaming environment more directly.

It also supports DLSS 4, ray reconstruction, frame generation and Multi Frame Generation across its RTX 50 series gaming hardware.

Apple supports advanced gaming technologies through Metal, MetalFX and its Game Porting Toolkit, including tools for bringing Windows games onto Mac.

That means the M5 Ultra is capable of modern gaming, but developers must still account for Apple’s Metal-based gaming environment.

The FEVM instead combines established Windows gaming hardware with Nvidia’s dedicated graphics stack and AMD’s gaming-focused desktop processor.

For a device specifically judged by gaming hardware, that makes the FA80G’s specification unusually aggressive for a 2.6-liter system.

The M5 Ultra remains a much larger compute platform in memory capacity and integrated resources, but the FEVM is built differently for gaming

The flagship configuration of FEVM's FA80G costs ¥22,299 (about $3,300), before adding memory and storage to the bare-bone system.

Via Videocardz

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