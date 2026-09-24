The Bentley Torcan is a high-performance SUV that can reach 375 miles on a charge

The most powerful models will boast 876bhp

The debut EV will share parts with Porsche Cayenne Electric

Bentley has been teasing its debut all-electric model for months now, revealing tasty morsels about its orchestral synthesized engine notes, and futuristic styling inspired by the EXP 15 Concept Car, but we finally have the full details.

Based on Porsche’s PPE architecture (they all belong to the Volkswagen Group, after all), the upcoming Torcal will measure five meters long, making it slightly shorter than a Bentayga, and will borrow many of the chassis, suspension and powertrain components from its Porsche sibling.

Bentley doesn’t like too many mentions of the shared underpinnings, so has made a big deal about its “bold new design language, rooted in Bentley’s DNA”.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Expect an imposing illuminated front grille, sculpted surfaces and powerful rear haunches.

It looks as if Bentley’s idea of an electrified SUV just ate a Continental GT and hasn't digested it yet, but that’s no bad thing. It is the antithesis of Ferrari’s approach with the Luce — that’s to say Torcal looks and feels reassuringly Bentley.

As for the powertrain, the dual-motor setup makes the Torcal the most powerful Bentley ever, with a whopping 876bhp in the range-topping S model.

That’s not quite the 1,140hp of the monstrous Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric, but will be sufficient for a 2.8-second sprint to 60mph from rest in the sportier S version — enough to embarrass many supercars.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bentley says it wants the Torcal to be used “year-round” so offers a massive 113kWh battery pack that delivers a range of up to 375 miles.

Better still, it can be charged at speeds of up to 400kW, meaning a 10-80% top-up session takes less than 20 minutes, potentially.

Analysis: the sound of the future

(Image credit: Bentley)

The British marque has scrapped its plans to go all-electric by 2030, instead opting to offer a selection of powertrains for customers.

After all, it is synonymous with booming V8 and V12 engines, which have historically delivered restrained but potent soundtracks to many models.

Not wanting to lose this USP in its debut EV, Bentley has turned to real instruments — drums, viola and bass guitar — to create what it refers to as the “Bentley Dynamic Symphony”, which is supposed to represent the subtle variations and tiny imperfections of a big V8 engine.

This “human-generated” soundtrack will provide aural feedback to the driver as the revs rise, becoming louder in Sport mode.

Apparently, even the indicator note stems from a recording of hammers striking leather in the Bentley workshop, while the touchscreen feedback noises are taken from the sound of a crystal glass.

Naturally, the interior is festooned with physical knurled controls and dials, while a special Comfort Mode within the infotainment offering delivers fewer distractions, while the option of a digital detox sees all but the most essential information hidden to allow attention to move away from screens.

According to sources, prices start at £173,300 (around $230,00/AU$326,000) for the Torcal or £199,300 (around $263,000/AU$375,000 for the Torcal S, and first deliveries are expected in Summer 2027.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.