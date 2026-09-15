The Mission Efficiency project channels the ultra-efficient 313mpg XL1

It is based on the same basic architecture as the new ID Polo

Concept dramatically improves the efficiency of the production vehicle

Volkswagen has set three world records with what it calls the "most efficient near-production electric car" to date. Its ID Polo-based Mission Efficiency registered a staggering average battery consumption of 6.89 kWh/100 km during a 794 mile (or 1,278km) road trip from Wolfsburg, via Poznań in Poland and Olomouc in the Czech Republic, before ending in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

For those more used to miles per kilowatt-hour, VW’s ultra-efficient vehicle clocked 8.27 miles per kilowatt hour (expressed as mpkWh) over the 794-mile drive — and up to 9.02mpkWh when discounting the energy lost while charging.

To achieve this, the Mission Efficiency vehicle first had to set a world record in the field of aerodynamics, achieving a drag coefficient (Cd) value of 0.158, a new record for road-approved cars.

Its second world record is slightly more convoluted, but the average consumption of 6.48 kWh/100km during a so-called “ideal trip,” where a 68km/h average speed was maintained and things like air conditioning remained switched off, was enough to bag the title.

Lastly, Volkswagen says that everything combined makes the modified ID Polo the most economical “near-production” electric car in its class.

Despite the toppling of records, the Mission Efficiency isn’t too different from the standard ID Polo that's on sale now.

It combines the entry-level model’s 114-hp front-mounted motor with the top-spec version’s battery, albeit one where the pack’s usable capacity is boosted to around 54kWh by reducing its safety buffer.

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(Image credit: Volkswagen)

The body is longer and lower, the rear axle has been slimmed down and the underside of the body has been completely covered to improve aerodynamic efficiency.

Much like the record-breaking XL1 of 2013, which squeezed over 300 miles per gallon from its tiny diesel tank, the bodywork also features an extreme, teardrop-shaped taper at the rear and enclosed rear wheels.

Engineers could have pushed things further by placing the ID Polo on a crash diet, but the company wanted to keep it as close to the production model as possible. As a result, the vehicle is actually slightly less than 50kg heavier than the standard model, despite being larger overall.

That said, Volkswagen removed the digital rear-view camera and other accessories that could draw power to increase overall efficiency, while a solar roof is tipped to deliver up to 370W of power on a sunny day to help deliver juice to much of the interior’s electronics.

Analysis: More efficient EVs are the answer

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

It is tempting for manufacturers to turn to increasingly large battery packs in order to boost official range figures and attempt to reduce the effects of range anxiety, but this generally only serves to create a larger, heavier and more expensive machine in the long run.

Volkswagen’s recent record-breaking work might not directly translate into a production vehicle that looks like the Mission Efficiency, but the fact that it used a real-world model as a starting point shows how serious it is about making the small improvements that can have a huge impact on overall range.

Smaller electric cars with smaller battery packs but hugely impressive efficiency figures suddenly become a less daunting ownership proposition, as customers will be able to get much closer to the claimed official range figures than they currently can.

During an interview with Autocar, Christoph Riechel, head of innovation at Volkswagen, said that everything from the Mission Efficiency’s active air intakes to a removable infotainment tablet could be elements that the company pushes into production to reduce weight and increase the mileage between charging stops.

Riechel also revealed that during a controlled test at Ehra-Lessien, the carmaker achieved a range of 821km — or 510 miles — at an average 68km/h. That's an increase of 227 miles on the ID Polo’s official 283-mile WLTP range.

If Volkswagen only implements half of the learnings from this project, we could be looking at a theoretical range boost of 50 to 100 miles or more, all without having to increase the size of the battery pack or the cost to the consumer.

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