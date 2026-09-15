I've compared all iPhone 18 Pro preorder options — this deal at Visible gets you a $480 discount on one of the best plans
An excellent no-compromise option for prospective upgraders
I've been watching the best iPhone 18 Pro deals since the device officially opened for preorder last Saturday. Most carriers have great options, but I think I might have settled on a favorite in terms of outright value.
It's Visible Wireless' current deal, which gets you a $480 discount when you pair the device up with a line on the carrier's Visible+ Pro plan.
There are bigger discounts out there right now, but this one doesn't require any trade-ins - and the plan itself is reasonable at $45 per month (or $225 for a year). It's also a deal that is available to both new and existing customers, unlike some switcher-specific promotions at other carriers.
Breaking the deal down, the discount in question comes in the form of a monthly discount over the duration of 24 months. Because of that, it's a better option if you're looking to commit for the long term - not unlike a plan at Verizon.
With that said, the Visible+ Pro plan is actually quite similar to those from the parent brand, as it's very well-featured for the money. Not only do you get unlimited data on the super-speedy Verizon Wideband 5G network, but you also get unlimited mobile hotspot and 4K UHD video streaming, which is pretty impressive for a $45/mo plan.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro deal at Visible Wireless
iPhone 18 Pro: get $480 off with a new line on Visible+ Pro
Visible Wireless' promotion on the iPhone 18 Pro has to be one of the best open deals on the market right now. The carrier is currently offering an excellent $480 discount when you pair up the device with a new line on the Visible+ Pro plan. No trades are needed here, and the discount comes in the form of a monthly discount over the duration of 24 months. This deal is open to both new and existing customers.
If you'd like to read more about the iPhone 18 Pro, I'd highly recommend checking out our hands-on feature from this year's Apple event, which includes specs, features, and our initial thoughts on the device. Our review will be following shortly, so stay tuned.
Also available at Visible Wireless this week
Visible Wireless: save $6/mo on any plan with code
If the above deal doesn't appeal, or if you'd prefer to bring your own device over, then check out this deal at Visible this week. You can use the code SAVE6 at checkout to get $6/mo off any of the carrier's unlimited plans - including the entry-level Visible plan. That costs just $19/mo with this particular deal. Not bad at all for a fully-fledged unlimited data plan.
Visible+ Pro plan: get one year for
$450 $225 at Visible
Another incredible deal from Visible Wireless this week. Right now, you can get a full year of the carrier's high-end Visible+ Pro plan for just $225, which is almost half price. That's pretty incredible value considering this plan comes with 4K UHD streaming and the best possible data speeds. The only caveat? You're paying upfront here rather than a monthly cost.
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Alex is TechRadar's retail editor, specializing in buying advice and general tips on how to save our readers as much cash as possible. He's covered major retail events in some capacity for over seven years now; both in editorial and other ecommerce adjacent roles on TechRadar, T3, GamesRadar, and other Future PLC sites. Alex's expertise touches on most areas, but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer.
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