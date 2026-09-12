Verizon launches iPhone 18 Pro preorders with two ways to save — get a device included, plus an Apple Watch AND iPad

After an extremely short announcement window, Apple iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max preorders are now officially open at Verizon, and the carrier has a number of excellent promotions for new and existing customers alike.

Interestingly, the carrier has two main avenues of promotions this year. The first is a trade-in rebate of up to $1,200 off either device with a line on the carrier's myPlan unlimited plans; an excellent rebate that can cover the entire cost of the iPhone 18 Pro. That's $100 better than the usual maximum rebate; although we did expect this since the 18 Pro is $100 more expensive than last year's iteration.

The second deal is available with the carrier's new 'Simplicity Pro' plan, which comes in at a flat rate of $80/mo for both the plan and an iPhone 18 Pro. You pay $50/mo for the phone and just $30/mo for the plan with this deal, and unlike the above deal, no trade-ins are required at all. The device payment is quite pricey here, but it does include an upgrade when the time comes down the line, so it's worth exploring.

Finally, both these promotions can be paired up with an included Apple Watch and iPad as an additional bonus. Note that while the device costs are actually free here, you will still need to take out accessory cellular lines to be eligible, so you'll pay a little extra per month to claim them.

Verizon's opening iPhone 18 Pro preorder deal

iPhone 18 Pro: up to $1,200 off with a trade or phone and plan for $80/mo, plus iPad and Apple Watch

Verizon's opening iPhone 18 Pro deal breaks down into two avenues. The first is the traditional trade-in rebate of up to $1,200, which is eligible with the carrier's myPlan unlimited plans for both new and existing customers. Secondly, there is the option to bundle a device with the carrier's new 'Simplicity Pro' with the plan and device included for $80/mo. This second option will let you upgrade your device free of charge 12 months from now. Finally, both of these deals are eligible with a 'free' iPad and Apple Watch as bonus gifts. I say free in quotation marks here, because you need to take out relevant cellular lines on each device to be eligible for a freebie.

If you'd like to read more about the iPhone 18 Pro, I'd highly recommend checking out our hands-on feature from this year's Apple event, which includes specs, features, and our initial thoughts on the device. Our review will be following shortly, so stay tuned.