Apple iPhone 18 Pro preorders are live at T-Mobile with up to $1,200 off in savings — yep, enough to get a device included
Deals for both new and existing customers are available
The iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max are officially available to preorder at T-Mobile today and, as expected, the carrier has some great discounts for prospective upgraders.
Firstly is perhaps the most impressive deal. It's a promotion for new customers specifically - one that lets you include an iPhone 18 Pro alongside a new line on the carrier's Experience Beyond 2.0 plan. Impressively, no trade-ins are required here, which makes this a potentially good option if you're coming in fresh from another carrier without a decent phone ready to hand over.
The other discount, and one that's eligible for existing customers, is a trade-in rebate of up to $1,200 off. That covers both the iPhone 18 Pro and the 18 Pro Max, so it's possible to get a significant discount on either device. As you'd imagine, however, you will need the associated plan here; in this case, a line on either the Experience Beyond 2.0 plan or the legacy Go5G Next plan.
iPhone 18 Pro now available to preorder at T-Mobile
iPhone 18 Pro: included with a new line, or with an eligible trade-in at T-Mobile
T-Mobile's opening iPhone 18 Pro deal is exactly what I was expecting; it's a very competitive deal indeed. Firstly, new customers can get a standard iPhone 18 Pro included if they switch over from another carrier and pick up a device on the Experience Beyond 2.0 plan. The other option at the carrier is a trade-in rebate of up to $1,200 off, which is a good option for upgraders. That's also eligible on the Experience Beyond plan, but according to the T&Cs, it's also eligible for existing customers on the older Go5G Next plan too.
Is T-Mobile's opening deal good?
It's roughly in line with what the carrier's offered on the high-end iPhones in the past couple of months. That said, it's a little better than usual simply because the iPhone 18 Pro is $100 more expensive than the previous generation. It's kind of 'adjusted for inflation' so to speak, which is welcome when you're paying so much for a plan.
Of the two deals, the switching offer is definitely a highlight, as several other carriers still require trade-in criteria to be eligible for a similar discount. By comparison, the trade-in rebate is much more 'standard fare', but it is roughly equivilent with what the other major carriers are offering right now, so it's still a very good deal.
If you'd like to read more about the iPhone 18 Pro, I'd highly recommend checking out our hands-on feature from this year's Apple event, which includes specs, features, and our initial thoughts on the device. Our review will be following shortly, so stay tuned.
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Alex is TechRadar's retail editor, specializing in buying advice and general tips on how to save our readers as much cash as possible. He's covered major retail events in some capacity for over seven years now; both in editorial and other ecommerce adjacent roles on TechRadar, T3, GamesRadar, and other Future PLC sites. Alex's expertise touches on most areas, but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer.
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