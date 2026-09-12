Apple iPhone 18 Pro preorders are live at T-Mobile with up to $1,200 off in savings — yep, enough to get a device included

The iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max are officially available to preorder at T-Mobile today and, as expected, the carrier has some great discounts for prospective upgraders.

Firstly is perhaps the most impressive deal. It's a promotion for new customers specifically - one that lets you include an iPhone 18 Pro alongside a new line on the carrier's Experience Beyond 2.0 plan. Impressively, no trade-ins are required here, which makes this a potentially good option if you're coming in fresh from another carrier without a decent phone ready to hand over.

The other discount, and one that's eligible for existing customers, is a trade-in rebate of up to $1,200 off. That covers both the iPhone 18 Pro and the 18 Pro Max, so it's possible to get a significant discount on either device. As you'd imagine, however, you will need the associated plan here; in this case, a line on either the Experience Beyond 2.0 plan or the legacy Go5G Next plan.

iPhone 18 Pro now available to preorder at T-Mobile

iPhone 18 Pro: included with a new line, or with an eligible trade-in at T-Mobile

T-Mobile's opening iPhone 18 Pro deal is exactly what I was expecting; it's a very competitive deal indeed. Firstly, new customers can get a standard iPhone 18 Pro included if they switch over from another carrier and pick up a device on the Experience Beyond 2.0 plan. The other option at the carrier is a trade-in rebate of up to $1,200 off, which is a good option for upgraders. That's also eligible on the Experience Beyond plan, but according to the T&Cs, it's also eligible for existing customers on the older Go5G Next plan too.

Is T-Mobile's opening deal good?

It's roughly in line with what the carrier's offered on the high-end iPhones in the past couple of months. That said, it's a little better than usual simply because the iPhone 18 Pro is $100 more expensive than the previous generation. It's kind of 'adjusted for inflation' so to speak, which is welcome when you're paying so much for a plan.

Of the two deals, the switching offer is definitely a highlight, as several other carriers still require trade-in criteria to be eligible for a similar discount. By comparison, the trade-in rebate is much more 'standard fare', but it is roughly equivilent with what the other major carriers are offering right now, so it's still a very good deal.

If you'd like to read more about the iPhone 18 Pro, I'd highly recommend checking out our hands-on feature from this year's Apple event, which includes specs, features, and our initial thoughts on the device. Our review will be following shortly, so stay tuned.