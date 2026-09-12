Today's Apple iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max deals include big discounts — I'm rounding up the best preorder promotions right here

After a short announcement window, it's official: Apple iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max preorders are now open. If you've been thinking about picking up one of these stunning new devices, then you'll find all the biggest discounts right here on this page.

Firstly, a quick PSA. As you probably already know, Apple announced the 18 Pro, the 18 Pro Max, and the new iPhone Duo foldable during its September event on Tuesday. This page covers the Pro devices specifically, as preorders for the iPhone Duo are set to start next month.

If you're ready to preorder the Pro devices, however, then there's no need to wait. The iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199 / £1,199, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at $1,299 / £1,299, and there are several ways to get a discounted device, of course.

In the US, it's possible to get an iPhone 18 Pro included with either a new line (with a pricey unlimited plan) or a trade-in at the major carriers. Apple's own deals include a trade-in rebate of up to $885 for unlocked devices or a new leasing option, which I'm covering in more depth just below.

In the UK, we're currently looking at trade-in rebates of up to £885 at Apple, which is actually quite good in terms of discounts for the official store. Several networks are also stocking the devices, such as Three and Vodafone.

iPhone 18 Pro preorders in the US

iPhone 18 Pro: up to $1,200 off with a trade or phone and plan for $80/mo, plus iPad and Apple Watch

Verizon's opening iPhone 18 Pro deal breaks down into two avenues. The first is the traditional trade-in rebate of up to $1,200, which is eligible with the carrier's myPlan unlimited plans for both new and existing customers. Secondly, there is the option to bundle a device with the carrier's new 'Simplicity Pro' with the plan and device included for $80/mo. This second option will let you upgrade your device free of charge 12 months from now. Finally, both of these deals are eligible with a 'free' iPad and Apple Watch as bonus gifts. I say free in quotation marks here, because you need to take out relevant cellular lines on each device to be eligible for a freebie.

iPhone 18 Pro: included with a new line, or with an eligible trade-in at T-Mobile

T-Mobile's opening iPhone 18 Pro deal is exactly what I was expecting; it's a very competitive deal indeed. Firstly, new customers can get a standard iPhone 18 Pro included if they switch over from another carrier and pick up a device on the Experience Beyond 2.0 plan. The other option at the carrier is a trade-in rebate of up to $1,200 off, which is a good option for upgraders. That's also eligible on the Experience Beyond plan, but according to the T&Cs, it's also eligible for existing customers on the older Go5G Next plan too.

iPhone 18 Pro: up to $1,200 off with an eligible trade-in and unlimited plan at AT&T

AT&T's deal is pretty much in line with what we were expecting from the carrier, but that's not to say it isn't an excellent promotion. For example, you can currently trade-in a device in any condition to hit the maximum rebate of $1,200 off - which is conveniently enough to cover the entire cost of the iPhone 18 Pro. Not bad if you were looking to upgrade.

iPhone 18 Pro: up to $885 off with trade, or leasing from $34.99/mo at Apple

Apple's own iPhone 18 Pro deals remain the best (and only) option for unlocked devices. Nonetheless, there are a few good options here for upgraders. First is the usual trade-in rebate, which is hitting up to $885 for unlocked devices in this preorder window. Another option for this year is Apple's new upgrade program, which lets you lease a device for as little as $34.99/mo over two years. That actually equates to being cheaper than buying a device outright, and you're also entitled to upgrades. Of course, it comes with the caveat of having to pay a monthly fee - and you don't own your device, either!

iPhone 18 Pro preorders in the UK

Apple iPhone 18 Pro: what's new?

(Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future)

A20 Pro chipset on both models

Improved battery life

New variable aperture lens, plus photographic styles

The star of the show in this year's September Apple event was undoubtedly the iPhone Duo, but that doesn't mean the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max aren't without their merits. In fact, both devices have a decent number of upgrades that could justify a trade-in, depending on what you're eligible for.

For example, both devices now carry the new A20 chipset. While we haven't tested this to confirm, Apple claims the new chipset delivers a claimed 20% faster CPU and 40% faster GPU than its predecessor due to its 2nm architecture. Battery life has also improved, with the iPhone 18 Pro offering up to 36 hours of video playback, matching last year's 17 Pro Max, while the 18 Pro Max reaches up to 45 hours.

The biggest upgrades, however, are arguably focused on the 18 Pro's camera. The devices now feature a 48MP main camera with variable aperture and a new sensor. In layman's terms, that means better low-light performance and greater user control over depth of field. There's also talk of a "computational imaging pipeline", which includes new Photographic Styles for share-ready JPEGS.

We'll have full reviews on these devices in the following weeks, so don't hesitate to keep checking in for more details.