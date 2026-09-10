The Anker Prime 200W Charger is one of our favorite fast charging stations - and a neat way to save your desk from clutter. We awarded this 4.5 stars and a TechRadar Recommended badge after testing, praising its "high power output, multiple port types and quality design, all at a fantastic price-point."

And that price point is now even cheaper, with the Anker Prime 6-Port GaN Charging Station dropping to $56 (was $80) at Amazon. Meanwhile, in the UK, Anker's 200W fast charger is down to £55 (was £70).

We absolutely loved using this desktop charger, which provides 200W of total power across six USB ports, with individual USB-C ports capable of delivering up to 100W. That's enough capacity to charge your everyday devices all at the same time.

Why we recommend it

Charging products really don’t get much better than the Anker Prime Charger

In his four-and-a-half-star review, our expert Harry said: "Charging products really don’t get much better than the Anker Prime Charger (200W, 6 ports, GaN). This charging station boasts high power output, multiple port types and quality design, all at a fantastic price-point."

He added, "There’s no display here, as seen with some of the other Anker Prime products, but otherwise this is a near-perfect station that will fulfil all your charging needs."

He also said, "I’d totally recommend it to anyone looking to take their charging game to the next level."

The biggest advantage is being able to replace several separate chargers with one relatively compact device. Six ports let you keep multiple devices connected at once, while the 200W total output provides considerably more power than a typical multiport phone charger.

Price context & historical value

Amazon has reduced the Anker Prime 200W Charging Station from $79.99 to $55.99, saving you $24, or 30%. This isn't the cheapest I've seen it, as the charger sold for $49.99 last year.

That said, you're paying only $6 more than that previous low, so the current discount still represents excellent value if you're looking for high-powered desktop charger that smashed all our tests in the office.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Anker Prime 200W Charging Station if...

Your desk is cluttered with separate chargers for your laptop, phone, tablet, and other devices. Being able to power as many as six devices from one unit can simplify your setup and free up wall sockets.

❌ Skip the Anker Prime 200W Charging Station if...

You want something to carry around with you. Anker describes this as a desktop charger rather than a travel model, and its 1.24lb weight makes smaller GaN chargers a better choice.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

The 200W figure is the charger's total available output rather than the amount every connected device can receive simultaneously. How that power is distributed depends on which ports you're using and how many devices are connected.

You get the charger and a five-foot AC power cord, but no USB charging cables are included, so you may need to buy those separately.