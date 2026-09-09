The Apple Watch Series 12 has 'the most accurate heart rate sensing in a wearable' — here's where to preorder Apple's newest smartwatch

The Apple Watch 12 was introduced at today's September Apple Event, along with the AirPods 5, iPhone Duo, and iPhone 18 Pro. Apple's newest smartwatch is packed with new features and is officially available to preorder.



The Apple Watch Series 12 features new Apple silicon and advanced health sensors, which Apple claims are the most accurate heart rate sensing in a wearable. Apple's newest Health Sensing System, along with its S11 chip, offers a suite of health and fitness features including a new readiness score. The Series 12 also includes advanced workout and sleep tracking and offers up to 24 hours of battery life and up to 10 hours during an outdoor workout, a 25% improvement over the previous model.



The Apple Watch 12 starts at $399 / £369 for the GPS-only 42mm model and $449 / £419 for the 46mm size. The Cellular version starts at $499 / £469 for the 42mm model and $549 / £519 for the larger 46mm size.



As of writing, Apple is the only retailer where you can preorder the Apple Watch 12, but I'll update this page when more become available. Apple is currently offering a preorder trade-in deal that allows you to save on the new smartwatch when you trade in an older device.

Where to find the best Apple Watch 12 preorder deals

Below, you'll find the best Apple Watch 12 preorder deals available online in the US and UK.

Apple Watch 12 deals in the US

Apple Watch 12 deals in the UK

How much does the Apple Watch 12 cost?

The Apple Watch 12 starts at $399 / £369 for the GPS-only 42mm model and $449 / £419 for the 46mm size.



The Cellular version starts at $499 / £469 for the 42mm model and $549 / £519 for the larger 46mm size.

What Apple Watch 12 deals can you expect?

The only Apple Watch 12 preorder deals you can typically find are on Cellular versions, offered by phone carriers.



The Apple Watch Series 12 is officially available on Friday, September 18, and that's when we might see small discounts from third-party retailers like Amazon. If you want the best Apple Watch 12 deals, you'll have to wait for the next big holiday sales: Amazon's October Prime Day and November's Black Friday shopping event.

You can also see today's best AirPods 5 preorder deals.

More of today's best Apple Watch deals