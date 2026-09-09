The 2026 Apple September Event is today, and rumors suggest the tech giant will introduce its newest smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 12.

While we can't comment on what new features the smartwatch will offer, we can recommend the excellent Garmin Venu 3, which I've spotted on sale for a record-low of $288 (originally $449.99) at Amazon. That's a whopping $161 discount and an incredible price for a smartwatch that's packed with health and fitness features.

The Garmin Venu 3 earned four and a half stars in our review, and we said it was a 'near-perfect balance of smartwatch and health tracker'.

Great for outdoor and fitness enthusiasts, the Venu 3 offers advanced GPS tracking, a water-resistant design, a dedicated LED flashlight, and up to 14 days of battery life. The smartwatch also tracks heart rate, respiration, blood oxygen saturation, sleep, and stress levels, and includes a speaker and microphone so you can take calls from your wrist.

While the newest Apple Watch will undoubtedly be packed with new technology and health insights, most people won't need these features, and it will likely start at $399.99 based on its predecessor. The Garmin Venu 3 is down to just $288, making it a fantastic smartwatch, especially for runners, cyclists, hikers, and swimmers.

Get the Garmin Venu 3 for a record-low of $288