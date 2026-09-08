While Labor Day might be over, Home Depot has extended its popular Labor Day sale, but not for long. You can still save up to 45% on major appliances, Halloween decorations, patio furniture, grills, fall landscaping, and more.



• Shop Home Depot's full Labor Day sale



I've listed my favorite Home Depot Labor Day deals below, starting with its best offer: major appliances. You can save up to $1,000 and score free shipping on orders over $998 on refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, and ranges from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and GE.



Other popular deals include Halloween decorations, allowing you to stock up and save on giant-sized skeletons, inflatables, and spooky animatronics. You can also save on fall flowers like mums, and score clearance prices on seasonal outdoor items like patio furniture and grills.



Shop the full list of extended deals below and keep in mind that Home Depot's Labor Day sale ends tomorrow, and you might not see discounts like this until the next big holiday sale - November's Black Friday.

8 best extended Home Depot Labor Day deals

Home Depot Labor Day sale: save up to 40% off major appliances

Appliances are a Labor Day specialty, and right now Home Depot is offering up to $1,000 off major appliances. You can save big on refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges, and more from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool. You can also score free delivery on orders over $998. Read more Read less ▼

Home Depot Labor Day sale: indoor and outdoor Halloween decorations from $10

If you're like me and love Halloween, then you'll want to head to Lowe's to save on popular indoor and outdoor decorations. You can find large inflatables, giant skeletons, spooky ghosts, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Home Depot Labor Day sale: plants, flowers & landscaping from $3.99

It's almost time to redo your flower bed for fall, and Home Depot has deals on everything you need, including flowers, plants, and landscaping essentials like mulch, hoses, and fertilizers. Read more Read less ▼

Home Depot Labor Day sale: up to $400 off patio furniture﻿

My favorite offer from Home Depot's Labor Day sale is on its best-selling patio furniture. You can score clearance prices on high-quality furniture, including sets of chairs, umbrellas, dining furniture, fire pits, decor, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Home Depot Labor Day sale: grills and accessories starting at $99

You can kick off the upcoming fall football season with a new grill at Home Depot's Labor Day sale. Find deals starting at just $99 on gas, charcoal, and portable grills from brands like Weber, Traeger, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Home Depot Labor Day sale: save up to $250 on lawn mowers

Home Depot's Labor Day sale offers a wide selection of lawn mowers, from push mowers to riding mowers, from brands like DeWalt and Ryobi, plus huge savings on trimmers, pressure washers, leaf blowers, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Home Depot Labor Day Sale: up to 45% off select tools and accessories

You can save up to 45% on select tools, which include everything from saws to drills, plus you can score free two-day shipping. Today's deals include big-name brands like Dewalt, Ryobi, and Milwaukee, and you can score a free gift with select purchases. Read more Read less ▼

Home Depot Labor Day sale: storage solutions from $3

If you're still looking to get organized for the new school year, Home Depot's storage sale includes discounts on garage, closet, and laundry solutions, including containers, shelving, baskets, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Shop more extended Labor Day sales