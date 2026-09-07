Labor Day sales aren't just about clothing, furniture, and appliances. Retailers are offering impressive discounts on tech devices, and Amazon has some of our top-rated gadgets on sale.

• Shop Amazon's full Labor Day sale

You can save up to 60% on OLED TVs, iPads, smart home gadgets, smartwatches, and headphones from brands like LG, Sony, Apple, Garmin, and more. As TechRadar's deals editor with nine years of experience covering Labor Day sales, I've gone through today's offers from Amazon and curated a list of the best tech deals.

Most of the products below have been tested and reviewed here at TechRadar, and they're on the list because of the value they offer. A few of my favorite deals include the uber-popular Fire TV Stick 4K Select for just $17.99, Sony's excellent WH-1000XM5 Headphones on sale for $198 (a 50% discount!), and our best-rated TV, LG's 55-inch C5 OLED on sale for a record-low price of $1,299.99.

Shop more of my top tech deals below, and keep in mind that Amazon's Labor Day sale ends at midnight. This might be your last chance to grab a bargain before the next big holiday sale: Black Friday.

Amazon's top 10 Labor Day tech deals

Save 60% Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was $49.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is down to just $19.99 for Labor Day. Since it's only a few bucks more than the cheaper HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade and get higher-resolution streaming—as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but that is more than enough for everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399.99 now $198 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones offer fantastic sound for the price, thanks to a precision-engineered driver unit and support for High-Resolution audio. There’s also a long battery life of up to 30 hours, while the headphones feel super comfy to wear. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED 4K TV: was $499.99 now $329.99 at Amazon The latest Amazon Omni QLED is a brilliant budget TV that delivers solid picture quality and strong gaming features, including 4K 60Hz, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, at an affordable price. This Labor Day discount brings the 55-inch model to $329.99, which is an incredible price for a QLED display of this size. Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% Apple AirTag 4 Pack (2nd generation): was $99 now $79.99 at Amazon You can get the best-selling Apple AirTag 4 Pack for $79.99, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. A great way to track a child's backpack or luggage, the AirTag can be attached to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone can locate it. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Venu 4 : was $549.99 now $499.99 at Amazon It's not every day that we see a discount on a top-rated Garmin smartwatch — especially one that's our number one pick from all of the manufacturer's wearables. The Venu 4 is the perfect all-rounder, excelling in usability, performance, and design. Read more Read less ▼

Save $602 Hisense 65-inch U7 Mini-LED QLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $897.99 at Amazon This Hisense U7 Series delivers top TV tech for the money in a reasonably sized display, including a bright, vibrant QLED panel with excellent contrast and a high 165Hz refresh rate for smooth images. It will excel as a TV for watching sports, streaming all your favorite shows and movies, and playing the latest games. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The AirPods 4 are Apple's cheapest AirPods, and you can find them on sale for $99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year and just $30 shy of the record-low. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for wireless charging via USB-C.



Read our full Apple AirPods 4 review Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% Blink Mini 2K+: was $39.99 now $21.99 at Amazon Don’t underestimate its size (and price point, for that matter), because this tiny security camera boasts a hi-res 2K camera and a spotlight for nighttime visibility. Thanks to Amazon's Labor Day sale, you can get the latest version of the security camera for under $22. Read more Read less ▼

Save $300 LG 55-inch C6 OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,299.99 at Amazon The LG C6 is the successor to our best-rated TV, LG's C5 OLED, and the 55-inch model is on sale for $1,499.99. The 2026 OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5 with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform.



Read our full LG C6 review Read more Read less ▼

Save 22% Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector: was $19 now $14.88 at Amazon If you haven't heard, wired headphones are all the rage, which is why Apple's EarPods for $14.88 are an excellent early Prime Day deal. A slim, quality-looking design, clear sound, and comfortable fit are just a few of their best qualities. This model works with all devices that have a Lightning connector – which is iPhone 14 and before – so if you've got a newer iPhone, you'll instead want the USB-C version ($16.99 at Amazon). Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Labor Day Apple deals

Save 19% Apple AirTag 4 Pack (2nd generation): was $99 now $79.99 at Amazon You can get the best-selling Apple AirTag 4 Pack for $79.99, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. A great way to track a child's backpack or luggage, the AirTag can be attached to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone can locate it. Read more Read less ▼

Save 22% Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector: was $19 now $14.88 at Amazon If you haven't heard, wired headphones are all the rage, which is why Apple's EarPods for $14.88 are an excellent early Prime Day deal. A slim, quality-looking design, clear sound, and comfortable fit are just a few of their best qualities. This model works with all devices that have a Lightning connector – which is iPhone 14 and before – so if you've got a newer iPhone, you'll instead want the USB-C version ($16.99 at Amazon). Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The AirPods 4 are Apple's cheapest AirPods, and you can find them on sale for $99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year and just $30 shy of the record-low. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for wireless charging via USB-C.



Read our full Apple AirPods 4 review Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $199.99 at Amazon Apple's premium buds feature improved Active Noise Cancellation, outstanding audio, a comfortable in-ear design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds deliver true flagship audio, and the noise-canceling quality is outstanding. Today's deal is the best price you can find on Apple's newest AirPods. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple Watch Series 11: was $399 now $299 at Amazon This is another fantastic Apple deal, just in time for the new school season. Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 11 on sale for $299, just $20 more than the record-low price. The thinnest Apple Watch yet, with a wraparound LTPO3 OLED display, it looks great and packs Apple Intelligence-powered smarts and a boosted battery, clocking in at 24 hours of average use.



Read our full Apple Watch 11 review Read more Read less ▼

Save $49.01 Apple iPad 11-inch (A16, 2025): was $449 now $399.99 at Amazon Apple's latest base iPad is $50 off at Amazon, bringing the price to $ 399.99. The biggest upgrade over the previous generation is the newer A16 chip for faster performance, and you'll also get double the standard storage (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front- and rear-facing cameras, making this iPad the best for casual streamers and scrollers.



Read our full 11-inch iPad A16 review Read more Read less ▼

Save $10 Apple MacBook Neo: was $699 now $689 at Amazon The MacBook Neo is in stock in all colors at Amazon, with a small $10 price cut. While we've seen the budget MacBook drop to $589.99, this is the best deal we've seen since the price hike in July. It's also an incredible price for a feature-packed MacBook with an A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Read more Read less ▼

Save $149.01 Apple MacBook Pro 14.2-inch (M5): was $1,999 now $1,849.99 at Amazon Apple's M5 chip (10-core CPU, 10-core GPU) is paired with 16GB of unified memory and a 1TB SSD, in a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with up to 24 hours of battery life. Amazon's Labor Day discount is the best price you can find right now. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Labor Day TV deals

Save $16 Amazon 32-inch 2-Series HD Fire TV: was $159.99 now $143.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a cheap set for an extra bedroom, Amazon's best-selling 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV is $143.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, it offers smart capabilities through the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa, providing hands-free control. Read more Read less ▼

Save $60 Insignia 43-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV : was $199.99 now $139.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a small budget TV, this 43-inch Insignia display is an incredible deal at just $139.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED 4K TV: was $499.99 now $329.99 at Amazon The latest Amazon Omni QLED is a brilliant budget TV that delivers solid picture quality and strong gaming features, including 4K 60Hz, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, at an affordable price. This Labor Day discount brings the 55-inch model to $329.99, which is an incredible price for a QLED display of this size. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 LG 55-inch C6 OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,499.99 at Amazon The LG C6 is the successor to our best-rated TV, LG's C5 OLED, and the 55-inch model is on sale for $1,499.99. The 2026 OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5 with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform.



Read our full LG C6 review Read more Read less ▼

Save $602 Hisense 65-inch U7 Mini-LED QLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $897.99 at Amazon This Hisense U7 Series delivers top TV tech for the money in a reasonably sized display, including a bright, vibrant QLED panel with excellent contrast and a high 165Hz refresh rate for smooth images. It will excel as a TV for watching sports, streaming all your favorite shows and movies, and playing the latest games. Read more Read less ▼

Save 48% LG 65-Inch C5 OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon The LG C5 OLED is TechRadar's best-rated TV, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,396.99 thanks to a whopping $1,300 discount. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform featuring all-new AI capabilities. Read more Read less ▼

Save $141.31 TCL 85-inch QM6K Series Mini LED QLED TV: was $1,197.99 now $1,056.68 at Amazon Here is an Amazon exclusive deal on a massive display. You can get TCL's 85-inch QM6K Series for $1,056.68, which is an incredible price for a TV of this size. A truly great budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality and solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Labor Day Amazon device deals

Save 60% Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was $49.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is down to just $19.99 for Labor Day. Since it's only a few bucks more than the cheaper HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade and get higher-resolution streaming—as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but that is more than enough for everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Battery Doorbell 2K (newest model): was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell features a built-in battery and lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. You also get 2K video resolution, so your videos are crisp and clear. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% Blink Mini 2K+: was $39.99 now $21.99 at Amazon Don’t underestimate its size (and price point, for that matter), because this tiny security camera boasts a hi-res 2K camera and a spotlight for nighttime visibility. Thanks to Amazon's Labor Day sale, you can get the latest version of the security camera for under $22. Read more Read less ▼

Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+: was $69.99 now $41.99 at Amazon You can get the all-new Blink Video Doorbell 2K+ for only $41.99. The Blink doorbell alerts you when it detects motion and features infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% Amazon Echo Dot: was $79.99 now $54.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a robust smart speaker, Amazon has the Echo Dot on sale for $54.99. Amazon's best-selling smart speaker offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather, completely hands-free. Read more Read less ▼

Save 36% Amazon Echo Spot: was $109.99 now $69.99 at Amazon Amazon's Echo Spot is a solid smart alarm clock that pairs a 2.83-inch touchscreen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or, of course, schedule alarms. This Labor Day deal brings the price down to $69.99. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% Amazon Echo Dot Max: was $119.99 now $94.99 at Amazon Whether you want advanced features like Lossless High-Definition audio and Automatic Room Adaptation, or you just love the idea of a more premium-looking speaker with faster Alexa responses, the Echo Dot Max is a great choice. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% Amazon Echo Show 5: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon Amazon's best-selling Echo Show 5 is down to $69.99. The latest version of the Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals. Voice controls are enabled through Amazon Alexa, while you can use the smart screen to listen to podcasts, watch movies, stream videos, play music, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% Amazon Echo Show 11: was $249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon Amazon's larger smart display is $60 off at Amazon's Labor Day sale. The Echo Show 11 boasts a vibrant 11-inch Full HD screen and spatial audio support for room-filling sound when you listen to music or watch videos. With Alexa+ support, too, you get access to all of its advanced AI features and an easy way to connect and control other smart devices around your home. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% Amazon Echo Show 15: was $349.99 now $269.99 at Amazon The latest Echo Show 15 got a big refresh when it launched, bringing its specs up to speed and offering a better Alexa experience. These were the first smart displays from Amazon to see the Alexa+ treatment and, naturally, offer one of the better user experiences with Amazon's gen AI-boosted subscription service. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Labor Day headphone deals

Save 22% Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector: was $19 now $14.88 at Amazon If you haven't heard, wired headphones are all the rage, which is why Apple's EarPods for $14.88 are an excellent early Prime Day deal. A slim, quality-looking design, clear sound, and comfortable fit are just a few of their best qualities. This model works with all devices that have a Lightning connector – which is iPhone 14 and before – so if you've got a newer iPhone, you'll instead want the USB-C version ($16.99 at Amazon). Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The AirPods 4 are Apple's cheapest AirPods, and you can find them on sale for $99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year and just $30 shy of the record-low. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for wireless charging via USB-C.



Read our full Apple AirPods 4 review Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $199.99 at Amazon Apple's premium buds feature improved Active Noise Cancellation, outstanding audio, a comfortable in-ear design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds deliver true flagship audio, and the noise-canceling quality is outstanding. Today's deal is the best price you can find on Apple's newest AirPods. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $229 at Amazon With class-leading noise cancelation, exceptional sound quality, and all-day battery life, you'll love listening to your favorite music for hours on end. Even though we've seen the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for slightly cheaper in the past, this is still the next best deal for these four-star headphones. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399.99 now $198 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones offer fantastic sound for the price, thanks to a precision-engineered driver unit and support for High-Resolution audio. There’s also a long battery life of up to 30 hours, while the headphones feel super comfy to wear. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM6: was $459.99 now $398 at Amazon Right now, you can grab the incredible Sony WH-1000XM6 for $60 less during Amazon's Labor Day sale, bringing them to their lowest price yet. These headphones offer beautifully balanced audio output, top-tier touch controls, a comfortable fit, and noise-crushing ANC to block out unwanted sounds. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Labor Day smartwatch deals

Save $100 Apple Watch Series 11: was $399 now $299 at Amazon This is another fantastic Apple deal, just in time for the new school season. Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 11 on sale for $299, just $20 more than the record-low price. The thinnest Apple Watch yet, with a wraparound LTPO3 OLED display, it looks great and packs Apple Intelligence-powered smarts and a boosted battery, clocking in at 24 hours of average use.



Read our full Apple Watch 11 review Read more Read less ▼