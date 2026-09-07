Amazon's Labor Day sale has our best-rated tech up to 60% off — OLED TVs, Garmin, AirPods, Ring Doorbells and more
Last call for big savings before Black Friday
Labor Day sales aren't just about clothing, furniture, and appliances. Retailers are offering impressive discounts on tech devices, and Amazon has some of our top-rated gadgets on sale.
• Shop Amazon's full Labor Day sale
You can save up to 60% on OLED TVs, iPads, smart home gadgets, smartwatches, and headphones from brands like LG, Sony, Apple, Garmin, and more. As TechRadar's deals editor with nine years of experience covering Labor Day sales, I've gone through today's offers from Amazon and curated a list of the best tech deals.
Most of the products below have been tested and reviewed here at TechRadar, and they're on the list because of the value they offer. A few of my favorite deals include the uber-popular Fire TV Stick 4K Select for just $17.99, Sony's excellent WH-1000XM5 Headphones on sale for $198 (a 50% discount!), and our best-rated TV, LG's 55-inch C5 OLED on sale for a record-low price of $1,299.99.
Shop more of my top tech deals below, and keep in mind that Amazon's Labor Day sale ends at midnight. This might be your last chance to grab a bargain before the next big holiday sale: Black Friday.
Amazon's Labor Day sale – quick links
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks & Echo from $18
- Apple: MacBooks, AirPods & AirTags from $29
- Back-to-school: backpacks, tech & supples from $5
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $69.99
- Grills: Weber & Ninja from $179
- Halloween: decor, costumes & books from $8
- Headphones: 50% off Beats, Bose & Samsung
- Laptops: Apple, HP & Dell from $199
- Mattresses: Sealy, Serta & more from $186
- Patio: outdoor furniture, rugs & decor from $19.99
- Vacuums: Dyson, Shark & Bissell from $34
Amazon's top 10 Labor Day tech deals
Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is down to just $19.99 for Labor Day. Since it's only a few bucks more than the cheaper HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade and get higher-resolution streaming—as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but that is more than enough for everyday use.
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The Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones offer fantastic sound for the price, thanks to a precision-engineered driver unit and support for High-Resolution audio. There’s also a long battery life of up to 30 hours, while the headphones feel super comfy to wear.
Read moreRead less▼
The latest Amazon Omni QLED is a brilliant budget TV that delivers solid picture quality and strong gaming features, including 4K 60Hz, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, at an affordable price. This Labor Day discount brings the 55-inch model to $329.99, which is an incredible price for a QLED display of this size.
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You can get the best-selling Apple AirTag 4 Pack for $79.99, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. A great way to track a child's backpack or luggage, the AirTag can be attached to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone can locate it.
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It's not every day that we see a discount on a top-rated Garmin smartwatch — especially one that's our number one pick from all of the manufacturer's wearables. The Venu 4 is the perfect all-rounder, excelling in usability, performance, and design.
Read moreRead less▼
This Hisense U7 Series delivers top TV tech for the money in a reasonably sized display, including a bright, vibrant QLED panel with excellent contrast and a high 165Hz refresh rate for smooth images. It will excel as a TV for watching sports, streaming all your favorite shows and movies, and playing the latest games.
Read moreRead less▼
The AirPods 4 are Apple's cheapest AirPods, and you can find them on sale for $99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year and just $30 shy of the record-low. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for wireless charging via USB-C.
Read our full Apple AirPods 4 review
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Don’t underestimate its size (and price point, for that matter), because this tiny security camera boasts a hi-res 2K camera and a spotlight for nighttime visibility. Thanks to Amazon's Labor Day sale, you can get the latest version of the security camera for under $22.
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The LG C6 is the successor to our best-rated TV, LG's C5 OLED, and the 55-inch model is on sale for $1,499.99. The 2026 OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5 with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform.
Read our full LG C6 review
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If you haven't heard, wired headphones are all the rage, which is why Apple's EarPods for $14.88 are an excellent early Prime Day deal. A slim, quality-looking design, clear sound, and comfortable fit are just a few of their best qualities. This model works with all devices that have a Lightning connector – which is iPhone 14 and before – so if you've got a newer iPhone, you'll instead want the USB-C version ($16.99 at Amazon).
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon Labor Day Apple deals
You can get the best-selling Apple AirTag 4 Pack for $79.99, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. A great way to track a child's backpack or luggage, the AirTag can be attached to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone can locate it.
Read moreRead less▼
If you haven't heard, wired headphones are all the rage, which is why Apple's EarPods for $14.88 are an excellent early Prime Day deal. A slim, quality-looking design, clear sound, and comfortable fit are just a few of their best qualities. This model works with all devices that have a Lightning connector – which is iPhone 14 and before – so if you've got a newer iPhone, you'll instead want the USB-C version ($16.99 at Amazon).
Read moreRead less▼
The AirPods 4 are Apple's cheapest AirPods, and you can find them on sale for $99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year and just $30 shy of the record-low. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for wireless charging via USB-C.
Read our full Apple AirPods 4 review
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon has the AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation on sale for $148.99, which is the best deal you can find right now. The AirPods 4 feature a new comfortable design, handy controls, and Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation.
Read our full AirPods 4 with ANC review
Read moreRead less▼
Apple's premium buds feature improved Active Noise Cancellation, outstanding audio, a comfortable in-ear design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds deliver true flagship audio, and the noise-canceling quality is outstanding. Today's deal is the best price you can find on Apple's newest AirPods.
Read moreRead less▼
This is another fantastic Apple deal, just in time for the new school season. Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 11 on sale for $299, just $20 more than the record-low price. The thinnest Apple Watch yet, with a wraparound LTPO3 OLED display, it looks great and packs Apple Intelligence-powered smarts and a boosted battery, clocking in at 24 hours of average use.
Read our full Apple Watch 11 review
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Apple's latest base iPad is $50 off at Amazon, bringing the price to $ 399.99. The biggest upgrade over the previous generation is the newer A16 chip for faster performance, and you'll also get double the standard storage (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front- and rear-facing cameras, making this iPad the best for casual streamers and scrollers.
Read our full 11-inch iPad A16 review
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The 2026 iPad Air M4 is now on sale at Amazon for $649 - that's the lowest price we've seen since Apple's price hikes in June. The 11-inch iPad Air delivers laptop-like speed and power thanks to Apple's M4 processor, plus you're getting 12GB of RAM, Bluetooth 6 support, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.
Read our full 11-inch iPad Air M4 review
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The MacBook Neo is in stock in all colors at Amazon, with a small $10 price cut. While we've seen the budget MacBook drop to $589.99, this is the best deal we've seen since the price hike in July. It's also an incredible price for a feature-packed MacBook with an A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.
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Apple's M5 chip (10-core CPU, 10-core GPU) is paired with 16GB of unified memory and a 1TB SSD, in a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with up to 24 hours of battery life. Amazon's Labor Day discount is the best price you can find right now.
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Amazon Labor Day TV deals
Amazon's Labor Day sale has Roku's best-selling 24-inch HD smart TV for just $99.99. For that price, you get HD resolution, an enhanced voice remote, and Roku's excellent smart TV interface.
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If you're looking for a cheap set for an extra bedroom, Amazon's best-selling 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV is $143.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, it offers smart capabilities through the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa, providing hands-free control.
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If you're looking for a small budget TV, this 43-inch Insignia display is an incredible deal at just $139.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
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The latest Amazon Omni QLED is a brilliant budget TV that delivers solid picture quality and strong gaming features, including 4K 60Hz, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, at an affordable price. This Labor Day discount brings the 55-inch model to $329.99, which is an incredible price for a QLED display of this size.
Read moreRead less▼
The LG C6 is the successor to our best-rated TV, LG's C5 OLED, and the 55-inch model is on sale for $1,499.99. The 2026 OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5 with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform.
Read our full LG C6 review
Read moreRead less▼
This Hisense U7 Series delivers top TV tech for the money in a reasonably sized display, including a bright, vibrant QLED panel with excellent contrast and a high 165Hz refresh rate for smooth images. It will excel as a TV for watching sports, streaming all your favorite shows and movies, and playing the latest games.
Read moreRead less▼
The LG C5 OLED is TechRadar's best-rated TV, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,396.99 thanks to a whopping $1,300 discount. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform featuring all-new AI capabilities.
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Here is an Amazon exclusive deal on a massive display. You can get TCL's 85-inch QM6K Series for $1,056.68, which is an incredible price for a TV of this size. A truly great budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality and solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank.
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Amazon Labor Day Amazon device deals
Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is down to just $19.99 for Labor Day. Since it's only a few bucks more than the cheaper HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade and get higher-resolution streaming—as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but that is more than enough for everyday use.
Read moreRead less▼
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content at the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside delivers faster app navigation. Plus, it uses Wi-Fi 6E technology to deliver a more stable, consistent streaming experience.
Read moreRead less▼
I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell features a built-in battery and lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. You also get 2K video resolution, so your videos are crisp and clear.
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Don’t underestimate its size (and price point, for that matter), because this tiny security camera boasts a hi-res 2K camera and a spotlight for nighttime visibility. Thanks to Amazon's Labor Day sale, you can get the latest version of the security camera for under $22.
Read moreRead less▼
You can get the all-new Blink Video Doorbell 2K+ for only $41.99. The Blink doorbell alerts you when it detects motion and features infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view.
Read moreRead less▼
If you're looking for a robust smart speaker, Amazon has the Echo Dot on sale for $54.99. Amazon's best-selling smart speaker offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather, completely hands-free.
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Amazon's Echo Spot is a solid smart alarm clock that pairs a 2.83-inch touchscreen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or, of course, schedule alarms. This Labor Day deal brings the price down to $69.99.
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Whether you want advanced features like Lossless High-Definition audio and Automatic Room Adaptation, or you just love the idea of a more premium-looking speaker with faster Alexa responses, the Echo Dot Max is a great choice.
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Amazon's best-selling Echo Show 5 is down to $69.99. The latest version of the Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals. Voice controls are enabled through Amazon Alexa, while you can use the smart screen to listen to podcasts, watch movies, stream videos, play music, and more.
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Amazon's larger smart display is $60 off at Amazon's Labor Day sale. The Echo Show 11 boasts a vibrant 11-inch Full HD screen and spatial audio support for room-filling sound when you listen to music or watch videos. With Alexa+ support, too, you get access to all of its advanced AI features and an easy way to connect and control other smart devices around your home.
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The latest Echo Show 15 got a big refresh when it launched, bringing its specs up to speed and offering a better Alexa experience. These were the first smart displays from Amazon to see the Alexa+ treatment and, naturally, offer one of the better user experiences with Amazon's gen AI-boosted subscription service.
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Amazon Labor Day headphone deals
If you haven't heard, wired headphones are all the rage, which is why Apple's EarPods for $14.88 are an excellent early Prime Day deal. A slim, quality-looking design, clear sound, and comfortable fit are just a few of their best qualities. This model works with all devices that have a Lightning connector – which is iPhone 14 and before – so if you've got a newer iPhone, you'll instead want the USB-C version ($16.99 at Amazon).
Read moreRead less▼
The AirPods 4 are Apple's cheapest AirPods, and you can find them on sale for $99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year and just $30 shy of the record-low. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for wireless charging via USB-C.
Read our full Apple AirPods 4 review
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon has the AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation on sale for $148.99, which is the best deal you can find right now. The AirPods 4 feature a new comfortable design, handy controls, and Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation.
Read our full AirPods 4 with ANC review
Read moreRead less▼
Apple's premium buds feature improved Active Noise Cancellation, outstanding audio, a comfortable in-ear design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds deliver true flagship audio, and the noise-canceling quality is outstanding. Today's deal is the best price you can find on Apple's newest AirPods.
Read moreRead less▼
With class-leading noise cancelation, exceptional sound quality, and all-day battery life, you'll love listening to your favorite music for hours on end. Even though we've seen the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for slightly cheaper in the past, this is still the next best deal for these four-star headphones.
Read moreRead less▼
The Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones offer fantastic sound for the price, thanks to a precision-engineered driver unit and support for High-Resolution audio. There’s also a long battery life of up to 30 hours, while the headphones feel super comfy to wear.
Read moreRead less▼
Right now, you can grab the incredible Sony WH-1000XM6 for $60 less during Amazon's Labor Day sale, bringing them to their lowest price yet. These headphones offer beautifully balanced audio output, top-tier touch controls, a comfortable fit, and noise-crushing ANC to block out unwanted sounds.
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon Labor Day smartwatch deals
This is another fantastic Apple deal, just in time for the new school season. Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 11 on sale for $299, just $20 more than the record-low price. The thinnest Apple Watch yet, with a wraparound LTPO3 OLED display, it looks great and packs Apple Intelligence-powered smarts and a boosted battery, clocking in at 24 hours of average use.
Read our full Apple Watch 11 review
Read moreRead less▼
It's not every day that we see a discount on a top-rated Garmin smartwatch — especially one that's our number one pick from all of the manufacturer's wearables. The Venu 4 is the perfect all-rounder, excelling in usability, performance, and design.
Read moreRead less▼
Save an impressive $250 off the listing price of the Garmin Fenix 8. You can normally find them discounted to around $850 during sales events, but this is the cheapest Fenix 8 model we've ever seen. The 43mm size discount is only available in Silver and Whitestone, with black models costing more.
Garmin Fenix 8 (47mm): was
$999.99 now $838.99
Read our full Garmin Fenix 8 review
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Save another $250 off the top-end Garmin Fenix 8 Pro. An unbelievable watch, as well as all the cool stuff in the Garmin Fenix 8, you get two-way satellite connectivity, allowing you to send emergency messages for free (and two-way messaging with a Garmin inReach subscription) along with LTE connectivity to make it a true smartwatch.
Garmin Fenix 8 Pro (51mm): was
$1,299.99 now $1,049.99
Read our full Garmin Fenix 8 Pro (MicroLED) review
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Mackenzie Frazier is the lead deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She has been sharing deal advice for Future for the past eight years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible prices. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
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