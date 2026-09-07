What is the release date for The Shards episode 9 on Hulu and Disney+?
Get ready for the season finale
The Shards episode 9 is streaming on Hulu for US viewers and Disney+ internationally soon, and it's time to get ready for the nail-biting season finale.
With two blackmail plots and a secret ballot last episode, you'll know doubt be on the edge of your seat waiting to see how it all ends. If you've read the book, you'll know the original conclusion, but will the series deviate from that?
In a couple of days, we'll have the answer. But when can you watch the upcoming season finale? Read on to find out everything you need to know.
What time can I watch The Shards episode 9 on Hulu?
For US viewers, The Shards episode 9 will drop on Wednesday, September 9 at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET.
Here's when you can stream the new episodes in other countries. Make sure you don't miss the finale!
- US – Wednesday, September 9 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- Canada – Wednesday, September 9 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- UK – Thursday, September 9 at 2am BST
- India – Thursday, September 9 at 6:30am IST
- Singapore – Thursday, September 10 at 9am SGT
- Australia – Thursday, September 10 at 11am AEDT
- New Zealand – Thursday, September 10 at 12pm NZDT
When do new episodes of The Shards come out?
We've reached the end of The Shards as the season finale looms ahead. For air dates as well as all the episode titles for the upcoming The Shards releases, take a look below.
- The Shards Episode 1 “Pilot”: Out now
- The Shards Episode 2 “Don’t You Want Me”: Out now
- The Shards Episode 3 “Help Me! Rhonda!”: Out now
- The Shards Episode 4 “Robert’s Party”: Out now
- The Shards Episode 5 “Murder on the Dancefloor”: Out now
- The Shards Episode 6 “Homecoming Part One”: Out now
- The Shards Episode 7 “Homecoming Part Two”: Out now
- The Shards Episode 8 “Hamlet”: Out now
- The Shards Episode 9 “Stairway to Heaven”: Wednesday, September 9
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Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
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