What is the release date for The Shards episode 9 on Hulu and Disney+?

The Shards episode 9 is streaming on Hulu for US viewers and Disney+ internationally soon, and it's time to get ready for the nail-biting season finale.

With two blackmail plots and a secret ballot last episode, you'll know doubt be on the edge of your seat waiting to see how it all ends. If you've read the book, you'll know the original conclusion, but will the series deviate from that?

In a couple of days, we'll have the answer. But when can you watch the upcoming season finale? Read on to find out everything you need to know.

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What time can I watch The Shards episode 9 on Hulu?

The Shards | Official Trailer | Igby Rigney, Kaia Gerber, Hayes Warner | FX - YouTube Watch On

For US viewers, The Shards episode 9 will drop on Wednesday, September 9 at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET.

Here's when you can stream the new episodes in other countries. Make sure you don't miss the finale!

US – Wednesday, September 9 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

– Wednesday, September 9 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET Canada – Wednesday, September 9 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

– Wednesday, September 9 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET UK – Thursday, September 9 at 2am BST

– Thursday, September 9 at 2am BST India – Thursday, September 9 at 6:30am IST

– Thursday, September 9 at 6:30am IST Singapore – Thursday, September 10 at 9am SGT

– Thursday, September 10 at 9am SGT Australia – Thursday, September 10 at 11am AEDT

– Thursday, September 10 at 11am AEDT New Zealand – Thursday, September 10 at 12pm NZDT

When do new episodes of The Shards come out?

(Image credit: Hulu)

We've reached the end of The Shards as the season finale looms ahead. For air dates as well as all the episode titles for the upcoming The Shards releases, take a look below.

The Shards Episode 1 “Pilot”: Out now

Out now The Shards Episode 2 “Don’t You Want Me”: Out now

Out now The Shards Episode 3 “Help Me! Rhonda!”: Out now

Out now The Shards Episode 4 “Robert’s Party”: Out now

Out now The Shards Episode 5 “Murder on the Dancefloor”: Out now

Out now The Shards Episode 6 “Homecoming Part One”: Out now

Out now The Shards Episode 7 “Homecoming Part Two”: Out now

Out now The Shards Episode 8 “Hamlet”: Out now

Out now The Shards Episode 9 “Stairway to Heaven”: Wednesday, September 9

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