Dyson has launched three new fan-purifiers, all with star-shaped nozzles

The nozzle is designed to be both powerful and very quiet

I saw them in action, and they're super-effective... but the styling will be divisive

Dyson's loop fans are instantly recognizable. In the home appliance world, their sleek, bladeless design has gained somewhat iconic status. But now we are about to enter a new Dyson fan era — and the design could not be more different to those sleek loops. With their chunky, curving bodies topped with a gaping, star-shaped opening, the new Dyson HushJet fan-purifiers remind me of nothing more than the giant sandworms in the new Dune films.

I perhaps should have seen it coming. Dyson debuted the new look with the HushJet Purifier Compact in September 2025, and it's also used for the HushJet Mini Cool personal fan. But when I saw the new, full-sized range on show in Berlin last week (at Dyson's IFA 2026-adjacent event) I was momentarily stunned.

Both of the previous HushJet fans were compact gadgets, and there was something about seeing the design scaled up — to quite gigantic proportions, in the case of the largest options — that made it feel significantly more unsettling.

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The star nozzle draws inspiration from aviation engineering. I spoke to a Dyson engineer about it last year, and she explained the shape was especially good at minimizing the turbulence in the airflow, to create a quiet yet powerful jet of air.

I got to try the new fans out, and I was blown away — pun intended — by how powerful they were. When it came to blasting air, they felt significantly more effective than the loop-style Dyson fans I've used. So while I wasn't immediately sold on the styling, I had no complaints about the effectiveness of the airflow. I'd very happily have one of these in my bedroom over the summer, regardless of the fact it wouldn't blend in at all.

Double-duty

Like most of Dyson's fan models, the HushJets are pulling double- or even triple-duty. They operate as air purifiers, too, and one can also be used as a heater. At the top of the range is the Dyson HushJet Big+Quiet Cool Pure+ Formaldehyde air purifier (and kudos to the Dyson engineer I spoke to, who managed to remember that name without having to check his notes).

The purification capabilities are the most advanced of any of the new models, with the ability to capture a huge range of pollutants, including formaldehyde, and shift a massive amount of air, very quickly. It's around the same diameter as the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet — ie really very chunky. It's designed for use in large spaces like offices, but it can also be used to clean multiple rooms in a home.

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There are also a couple of medium-sized options, built for at-home use. These are the HushJet Pure Cool+ Formaldehyde, and the HushJet Hot Cool Pure+ air purifier, which loses the formaldehyde-capturing capabilities but can be used as a heater over the colder months.

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I have no doubt the new-look design will end up being divisive — I think the quirky styling might fit more naturally in an office or commercial setup than it would in a living room, where it'd surely stick out like a sore thumb in many cases. When I asked the Dyson rep if the plan was for the HushJet range to eventually replace the loops, he suggested perhaps not, given how instantly recognizable the loops are as Dyson appliances. I'll be watching with interest.

Pricing and availability

Pricing is as follows: the medium-sized HushJet Pure Cool+ Formaldehyde will cost $599 / £549.99 / AU$999, and the medium-sized HushJet Hot Cool Pure+ air purifier will be $599 / £549.99 / AU TBC. The large HushJet Big+Quiet Cool Pure+ Formaldehyde will come in at $1,099 / £899.99 / AU TBC.

In the US, all three will go on sale in fall 2026. In the UK, the large and medium Formaldehyde options will launch in October and the heater option will arrive in December. In Australia, it's October 2026 for the Cool Pure+ Formaldehyde and "early 2027" for the other two.

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