6K monitors give creative professionals an enormous amount of detail and working space, but they've traditionally been prohibitively expensive. I've found the LG UltraFine Evo 32U990A-S for $1,099 at Amazon.

That's not just its lowest ever price - it's the cheapest 6K monitor I've ever seen. For your money, you get a 32-inch Nano IPS Black display with a 6144 x 3456 resolution, DisplayHDR 600, Thunderbolt 5, 96W power delivery and extensive Mac and Windows connectivity.

It's aimed squarely at creative professionals, with the resolution, color accuracy and connectivity needed for photo editing, video production, design and other demanding visual work.

Why we recommend it

The 6K resolution packs more than 21 million pixels into the 32-inch panel and delivers a 224 PPI density. It offers up to 99.5% Adobe RGB and 98% DCI-P3 coverage, real 10-bit color and a 2000:1 contrast ratio. That combination is ideal for photography, video editing, color grading, design and other work where image accuracy matters.

In his review, our expert Jeremy said: "Thanks to its native 6K resolution, the LG UltraFine Evo 32U990A cranks out an astonishingly sharp image. It has great connectivity, too, including Thunderbolt 5."

He went on to explain: "If you think more pixels makes for a better PC monitor, you're going to love the new LG UltraFine Evo 32U990A. This 6K monster of a monitor has over 21 million of them. For context, a 4K display has just eight million. It's a massive step up."

Price context & historical value

6K tends to sit at the top end of the professional monitor market, but at $1,099, the LG UltraFine Evo 32U990A-S is at the lowest price I've seen. It's also the cheapest 6K monitor I've found to date.

That said, you can buy excellent 4K monitors, including OLED models with better contrast and responsiveness, for similar or less money, so the value here really depends on how much you'll benefit from the additional resolution.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the LG UltraFine Evo 32U990A if...

You work with high-resolution photos, 6K video, detailed graphics or other visual content and can make practical use of the monitor's enormous resolution. Its combination of 224 PPI, wide color coverage and Thunderbolt 5 makes good sense as the centerpiece of a high-end creative workstation.

❌ Skip the LG UltraFine Evo 32U990A if...

You'd rather have the superior contrast, black levels and responsiveness of an OLED display. Our reviewer found the LG's IPS Black panel looked somewhat washed out alongside modern OLED monitors, while its 60Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time are relatively slow for such a top-end display.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

The 6K resolution is exceptional, but the rest of the display technology isn't quite as impressive. DisplayHDR 600 relies on edge-lit backlighting rather than full-array local dimming, and our reviewer found its HDR performance and black levels couldn't compete with OLED.

There are some physical compromises as well. The mix of plastic and metal doesn't have the premium build quality you might expect at this level, while the large external power brick makes for a less tidy setup. The matte anti-glare coating can also introduce a slight visible sparkle.