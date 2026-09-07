Brazilian regulatory filings might have just leaked the Garmin Cirqa

Ten variants of the smart ring were included in the documents

It suggests the device might be close to launching

In recent months, we’ve seen quite a few tidbits consisting of news and leaks surrounding Garmin’s unannounced Cirqa Smart Ring, and it’s starting to feel increasingly likely that the company is about to launch a new product to take on the likes of Samsung and Oura.

As spotted by Gadgets & Wearables, a new certification listing on the website of the Brazilian National Telecommunications Agency has revealed a spate of mysterious product codes, all of which were filed by Garmin on the same day.

The codes all sit underneath the same certification listing, which implies that they could be different models of the same product – perhaps different colors or sizes, for example. Probably different sizes, as many other smart rings cover sizes ranging from 3-5 or 13-15, and that might be the key clue that points towards this product’s true identity.

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If it is indeed the Cirqa Smart Ring, it would be Garmin’s first attempt at a device like this and the second in the Cirqa line. It would follow the Cirqa band, which thoroughly impressed us when we reviewed it earlier this year, and would be designed to take on Oura and Samsung, which are currently responsible for some of the best smart rings on the market.

Not long to go

(Image credit: Circular)

Couldn’t the devices in the Brazilian certification documents be Garmin watches rather than smart rings? After all, Garmin has never acknowledged that it’s even making a smart ring, so how do we know this listing points to that seemingly top-secret device?

While we can’t be sure, the fact that there are ten separate models appears to point towards a smart ring. A watch wouldn’t need so many different variants, as you’d normally only have a couple of different sizing options. A smart ring, though? They tend to come with far more variations to account for the different finger sizes users will have.

One of the model numbers in the Brazilian listing was AA5124. This number also surfaced in a leak in August, whereby a Garmin product explicitly named the Cirqa Smart Ring appeared in Indonesian regulatory filings. Also included in that filing was an unknown device with the AA5124 model number, suggesting it was part of the same family. With AA5124 appearing among the ten variants in the latest leak, the links to the Cirqa are strengthened.

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There’s no solid estimation of when the Cirqa might finally be released, so we’ll have to keep waiting for now. But with the strong suggestion that the Cirqa has just appeared in another official certification process, we might not have long to go.

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