Free-to-play open-world adventure Ananta will feature two massive maps

The second, Chongxiao, was revealed in a trailer at Gamescom 2026

It's inspired by the real-world cities Shanghai and Hangzhou, home of the game's developers

Upcoming free-to-play Grand Theft Auto 6 competitor Ananta got a new trailer at Gamescom 2026, revealing a second massive open-world map.

Players will be able to venture from the coastal Nova City to the sprawling futuristic metropolis of Chongxiao, with producer Ash Qi promising "dozens of hours of story content and a huge range of urban gameplay" in a new interview with TechRadar Gaming.

"Our goal is to create the biggest open-world game in the free-to-play space," added Qi.

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"Nova City was the first map we created," they continued. "Chongxiao is something we knew we had to make about a year into developing Nova City. In terms of scale, Chongxiao is quite a bit bigger than Nova City, but each map has its own identity, with different stories and a distinct atmosphere.

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"Nova City leans more into a modern, entertainment-driven vibe, with a livelier, occasionally chaotic energy. Chongxiao, on the other hand, has more advanced technology, richer cultural content, and large-scale tourist attractions for players to experience and explore."

As well as conveying distinct atmospheres, both cities are also dramatically different from an aesthetic perspective. Nova City looks almost like a blend of Tokyo and Los Angeles, while Chongxiao is decidedly more Chinese in its influences.

"Right now we’re building Lingyun, a city within Chongxiao. The inspiration behind Lingyun actually comes from Shanghai and Hangzhou, where our team lives and works. Both cities have very striking everyday scenery and iconic modern landmarks," explained Qi. "Our goal was to have the real cities as a foundation and layer Ananta's setting on top of it."

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Plenty of real-world features from both those places were on show in the latest trailer, including a skyscraper that's almost identical to Shanghai's iconic Oriental Pearl Tower. Chongxiao is also built around a huge ancient body of water known as the Weilan Lake, modelled closely on the famous West Lake in Hangzhou — a UNESCO World Heritage Site featured on the back of China's one-yuan banknote.

Image 1 of 2 The Three Pools Mirroring the Moon (three small stone pagodas) are one of the most recognizable Hangzhou landmarks in the latest trailer. (Image credit: Netease Games) (Image credit: Dashiell Wood) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

"Of course, we’re not just recreating these places one-to-one," added Qi. "We’re giving them new settings and memorable adventures shaped by our IP and story needs."

Ananta has already made headlines with its dizzying range of mechanics, with trailers showing off driving, melee combat, third-person shooting, flying wingsuits, and even Spider-Man-like web-slinging. But the cities themselves will also offer a broad selection of unique activities.

"Anything you’d want to do in a modern city: shopping, grabbing a bite at a restaurant, catching a live music show, or dancing the night away, it’s all there," said Qi. "You can even invite your favorite character to do these things with you. Each city also offers its own distinct activities based on what makes it unique. In Chongxiao, for example, you can go boating to experience Weilan Lake."

It sounds like players will have no shortage of things to do when Ananta launches for PC, PlayStation 5, and mobile on January 15, 2027.

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