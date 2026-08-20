Dyson's popular bladeless tower fan delivers cool, clean air — and it just dropped to its lowest price yet at Amazon
A rare discount on a premium fan
Although we're technically near the end of summer, it doesn't feel that way for most of the United States because of the scorching temperatures. If you've been thinking about getting a fan, no company does it better than Dyson, and one of its best-selling models is on sale at its lowest price yet.
Amazon has Dyson's Purifier Cool PC1 Tower Fan on sale for $399.99 (originally $549.99), which is a whopping $150 discount and a record-low price.
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Now you might be thinking that's still expensive for a cooling fan, but this is much more than a fan. Dyson makes some of the best fans on the market, and this bladeless model features a powerful HEPA H13 filter that captures 99.97% of microscopic allergens and pollutants, plus 97% of odors from cooking, pets, or smoke.
The premium fan also delivers over 76 gallons per second of smooth yet powerful airflow, so you can stay cool on hot August days. You can easily control and monitor your Dyson fan from its compatible app, so you can set schedules from anywhere.
Dyson's Purifier Cool Fan is on sale for its lowest price yet
The Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 fan features a HEPA 13 filter to capture and remove air particles, as well as eliminate odors and smoke. You also get heat relief with powerful airflow that delivers over 76 gallons per second of cool, clean air.
Discounts on Dyson fans are rare outside major holiday sales, and today's Amazon deal is a new record low. Beat the heat for less and enjoy clean, cool air.
You can also find the best prices on more of our top-rated fans below.
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Mackenzie Frazier is the lead deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She has been sharing deal advice for Future for the past eight years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible prices. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
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